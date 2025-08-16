Bush family political dynasty may be eyeing a comeback in 2026 governor’s race in Maine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jonathan Bush, cousin of former President George W. Bush, is signaling a possible run for Maine governor, blasting what he calls the state’s "learned helplessness" and outlining a policy vision to revive the "Maine Dream."



Bush's message, published through his nonprofit, Maine for Keeps, offers a preview of how he could frame his pitch to voters.

The Bangor Daily News reported that former President Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush recently attended a small fundraiser for Jonathan in Kennebunkport.



Newsweek also reported he has already launched an exploratory committee for governor in addition to launching Maine for Keeps to promote his ideas. These moves may position him as the face of a potential Bush family revival in politics after George P. Bush’s defeat in Texas in 2022 was seen as a setback for the dynasty.



As of this reporting, however, Bush does not yet appear among the 18 gubernatorial candidates officially registered with Maine’s Ethics Commission.



Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is term limited, leaving an open 2026 gubernatorial seat in a state that leans left but prides itself on its independent streak. Mills was re-elected in 2022 by double digits over former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, showing Democratic strength in the Pine Tree State. The Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball currently rate the race as "Likely Democratic."

In his Maine for Keeps blueprint, Bush roots his vision in family ties and a sense of place.

"Maine is the best place on earth to live and raise a family! My family has been in Maine since the 1890s. My wife Fay’s family has been here since the 1700s," he wrote.



But he warns the state government has failed to foster opportunity.

"Instead of creating an environment that fosters economic growth and independence, Maine state government has slipped into a ‘learned helplessness,'" he said.

He also points to schools and housing as areas of decline, writing, "Our schools have dropped from among the best in the nation to the bottom of the barrel. … We’re experiencing a housing crisis because a spider web of development restrictions has shut down new construction for anything but high-end homes."

Bush has also sought to distinguish himself with entrepreneurial credentials and plainspoken appeals to civic duty. In a recent interview with journalist Polina Pompliano, he described an "unwritten Bush family rule": "You need to earn both sides of a paycheck before you tell other people what to do with their tax dollars."



Bush said that philosophy led him to build businesses in Maine.

"I moved to Maine, which is a tough state to do business in, and I’ve tried to help out as much as I can in my community," he said.

His philosophy, he added, is that "we should all be figuring out how to lean in, rather than just yell at the TV. The TV doesn’t care."



Bush, 55, is best known as a healthcare entrepreneur. He co-founded Athenahealth in the 1990s, expanding it into a major medical software company before stepping down in 2018 amid an activist investor fight. He later launched Zus Health, a Boston-based startup focused on health data interoperability.

Several prominent Democrats are already exploring bids, including Angus King III, Hannah Pingree, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Senate President Troy Jackson. Republicans, meanwhile, face a fragmented field, with several candidates vying for attention in a party divided between Trump-aligned populists and moderates, analysts told Newsweek.

One Gallup poll from Jan. 21 shows both Bush’s potential and his hurdles.

Trump enjoys 93% favorability among Republicans, compared to 63% for Bush's cousin, George W. Bush. Maine’s tradition of electing moderates, as seen with Sen. Susan Collins’ repeated victories, could, however, play to his advantage.



Jonathan Bush has not formally declared his candidacy but is expected to make a decision in the coming months. In the meantime, Maine for Keeps is continuing to release policy papers and podcast episodes.



A gubernatorial run would test what the Bush family name still means to voters in the Trump era.



The George W. Bush Presidential Center, Former Gov. Jeb Bush and Sen. Susan Collins did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Jonathan Bush's nonprofit Maine for Keeps could not be reached for comment.