Boulder terror attack result of 'reckless Biden policies,' White House says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House is pinning the blame on the Biden administration for Sunday’s terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, that left a dozen people injured — including a Holocaust survivor.

The suspect involved in the attack, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, first entered the U.S. under the Biden administration and had overstayed his visa, multiple Department of Homeland Security sources first told Fox News.

"This tragedy is a sobering reminder of the consequences of the Biden administration's failed policies," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a White House press briefing Tuesday.

"He overstayed, filed an asylum claim and was given a work authorization by the Biden administration," Leavitt said. "Instead of deporting this heinous individual, Joe Biden's administration allowed him to stay in our country and to work. President Trump sounded the alarm over these reckless Biden policies for years because this is the predictable result of letting anti-American radicals and illegal immigrants pour into our country."

A spokesperson for former President Joe Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.