Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

White House

Boulder terror attack result of 'reckless Biden policies,' White House says

'This tragedy is a sobering reminder of the consequences of the Biden administration's failed policies,' Leavitt said

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published
close
WATCH LIVE: First White House briefing since antisemitic terror attack in Boulder Video

WATCH LIVE: First White House briefing since antisemitic terror attack in Boulder

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt holds a White House briefing as details emerge about terror attack suspect.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House is pinning the blame on the Biden administration for Sunday’s terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, that left a dozen people injured — including a Holocaust survivor. 

The suspect involved in the attack, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, first entered the U.S. under the Biden administration and had overstayed his visa, multiple Department of Homeland Security sources first told Fox News.

"This tragedy is a sobering reminder of the consequences of the Biden administration's failed policies," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a White House press briefing Tuesday. 

"He overstayed, filed an asylum claim and was given a work authorization by the Biden administration," Leavitt said. "Instead of deporting this heinous individual, Joe Biden's administration allowed him to stay in our country and to work. President Trump sounded the alarm over these reckless Biden policies for years because this is the predictable result of letting anti-American radicals and illegal immigrants pour into our country." 

A spokesperson for former President Joe Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

More from Politics