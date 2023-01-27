Booting Rep. Omar off House Foreign Affairs Committee is 'cancel culture,' says GOP Rep. Mace

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said Friday it would be hypocritical for Republicans to boot Rep. Ilhan Omar D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee over anti-Semitic comments, and said doing so amounts to a form of "cancel culture."

"There's a First Amendment in this country. We don't have to agree with everything that members say," Mace said Friday when Fox News asked if she supported Speaker Kevin McCarthy's vow to block Omar from the committee.

"I think we have to be very careful about what we are as a constitutional republic," she said. "I am not a fan of Ilhan Omar. She's an anti-Semite. She's a bigot. She's a racist. She's a socialist. But that doesn't mean that we cancel people in this country. Republicans don't stand for cancel culture. And that's essentially what this is."

Mace indicate that there were a "handful" of Republicans who are aligned in her thinking.

"I think it sets a very dangerous precedent. And you know, there's so much anti-Semitism in this country. We should be condemning it right and left as we always have, but there's also the First Amendment right to do that," she said.

"We're all talking about the Twitter files and conservatives being censored, you know, it's, it's, it seems pretty hypocritical if you ask me," Mace added.

Mace said that a resolution to remove Omar was yet to be circulated, and she would wait to read it before making her final decision.

"So I'm going to read the resolution. We haven't seen it. I'm going to read it before I make that final decision next week. But we've been asking for it, and it hasn't been released to public yet," she said.