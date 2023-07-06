Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

Bookies list Hunter Biden as favorite to be White House cocaine culprit

White House cocaine mystery remains unsolved as Secret Service investigates

By Joe Schoffstall | Fox News
Secret Service likely ‘has a fairly good idea’ of who is involved in WH cocaine: Bobby McDonald Video

Secret Service likely ‘has a fairly good idea’ of who is involved in WH cocaine: Bobby McDonald

Former Secret Service special agent Robert McDonald explains how the Secret Service will determine whose cocaine was found in the White House.

Following the discovery of cocaine at the White House over the weekend, bookies are getting in on the action and peg Hunter Biden as the odds-on favorite as the culprit.

Overseas sportsbook BetOnline.ag gives Hunter Biden +170 odds as the owner, placing him as the most likely wrongdoer among their listed suspects, which also appears to contain joke offenders peppered throughout the list. 

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce follows with +800 odds, while "One of the Jonas Brothers" carries +1000 odds and Angelina Jolie garners +1400 odds. President Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, sit at the bottom of the pack with +15000 and +10000 odds, respectively. 

Another gambling site, Sportsbetting.ag, carries the same suspects and lines as BetOnline.ag, with Hunter Biden as the overwhelming favorite. Hunter took in Washington, D.C.'s Fourth of July fireworks from the White House.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE LINED WITH QUESTIONS ABOUT COCAINE FOUND IN WHITE HOUSE

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden is on the odds-on favorite among bookies as the owner of the White House cocaine discovered this past weekend. (BACKGRID USA)

Bovada, a Costa Rica-based sportsbook, is slightly more generous to Hunter. Their favorite at -400 odds is a "Tour Group Guest," followed by Hunter at +200 odds. "Janitorial Staff" is behind Hunter at +1000, followed by "Secret Service Special Agent" at +2000. 

Like the other sites, Bovada contains outlandish culprits, such as the fictional character Tony Montana from the 1983 movie "Scarface" at +50000 odds. President Trump is also included at +5000 odds. 

On Sunday, a member of the Secret Service found the cocaine in the West Wing of the White House in an area used by guests and staff, leading to an evacuation of the building and an emergency response. President Biden was away at the time.

It has since led to jokes and attacks from 2024 Republican presidential contenders. 

DESANTIS JOKES ABOUT WHITE HOUSE COCAINE DISCOVERY: 'BEEN BLOWING IT'

President Biden

President Biden was away when the cocaine was discovered. ((AP Photo/Susan Walsh))

"I think a lot of us have believed that the Biden administration has been blowing it on a lot of fronts, but I guess it's a little bit more literal than even I had thought," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Tomi Lahren on OutKick's "Tomi Lahren is Fearless."

"I can tell you in Florida, my wife and I have… a 6-, 5-, and 3-year-old running around the Governor's Mansion, so that's not something that we see," he said.

"We do have to occasionally get slime out of the carpet and get marker off the wallpaper, but that's the extent of our adventures at the Governor's Mansion," DeSantis added.

Former President Trump, meanwhile, attacked the discovery by taking aim at the Biden family.

"Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden," Trump wrote Wednesday on his social media site Truth Social.  

TRUMP ATTACKS BIDENS, MEDIA FOLLOWING DISCOVERY OF COCAINE AT WHITE HOUSE OVER THE WEEKEND

Former U.S. President Donald Trump

Former President Trump remains the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination. (SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

"But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was 'very small,' & it wasn't really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to two of Hunter Biden's attorneys on Wednesday and asked if they can unequivocally deny that he had ever brought drugs into the White House, but have not received a response. Hunter has a long and documented history of substance abuse.

Authorities are still investigating the matter. 

Fox News Digital's Andrea Vacchiano and Julia Musto contributed to this report.

Joe Schoffstall is a politics producer/reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Joe.Schoffstall@Fox.com and on Twitter: @joeschoffstall

