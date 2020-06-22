Thousands of boaters rally for Trump in North Carolina parade

Boat owners took to the Bogue Sound near Beaufort, N.C., Saturday in a show of support for President Trump.

Videos obtained by ABC 11 showed hundreds of boats lining the Bogue Sound waving flags in support of the president on the same day as his first rally since early March in Tulsa, Okla.

According to the Coast Guard, somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 boats showed up in support.

Boat owners have assembled off coasts across the country in support of the president since the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on in-person gatherings.

A similar gathering was seen off the coast of New Smyrna Beach in Florida.

The show of support came as the president’s rally in Tulsa attracted an attendance under capacity.

In advance of the Saturday event, Trump supporters had been lining up for days to secure their seats in an arena that holds just under 20,000, and the Trump campaign touted last week that they received over 1 million ticket requests. Still, on Saturday several seats were noticeably empty.

Top Democrats had gloated that teenage activists had sabotaged turnout at Trump’s rally and within hours the Trump campaign fired back, saying that media organizations are complicit in spreading false narratives about the event – and that protesters and the coronavirus were the real culprits.

A spokesperson for the Tulsa Fire Department told Fox News on Sunday that fire marshal records show just under 6,200 scanned tickets were logged for the rally at the BOK Center. The figure doesn't include Trump team staff members or private suites, which were fully booked. The arena's capacity is 19,000.

Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, on Sunday, countered by explaining the campaign's process for screening out false ticket requests, which was implemented after activists made similar efforts to derail previous rallies.

“Leftists and online trolls doing a victory lap, thinking they somehow impacted rally attendance, don’t know what they’re talking about or how our rallies work," Parscale said. "Reporters who wrote gleefully about TikTok and K-Pop [Korean pop music] fans – without contacting the campaign for comment – behaved unprofessionally and were willing dupes to the charade."

Fox News' Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.