Michael Bloomberg unloads on Trump, says he failed America ‘catastrophically’

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg urged Americans Thursday to oust President Trump from the White House in November’s general election to “put an end to this whole sorry chapter in American history.”

The multi-billionaire business and media mogul – speaking ahead of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on the final night of the Democratic National Convention – slammed Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and charged that “he has failed the American people catastrophically.”

Painting a stark contrast between the Republican president and his Democratic challenger, Bloomberg claimed that “one has proven he knows how to handle a crisis by helping to lead the economic turnaround after the 2008 recession, while the other has not only failed to lead, he has made the current crisis much worse.”

Targeting the president, Bloomberg argued that “when confronted with the biggest calamity any president has faced in the modern era, Donald Trump spent the year downplaying the threat, ignoring science and recommending quack cures which let COVID-19 spread much faster than it should have, leaving hundreds of thousands needlessly sick or dead."

Bloomberg – who launched a brief and unsuccessful bid of his own for the Democratic presidential nomination – stressed in his five-minute speech that “I’m urging you to vote against him because he’s done a bad job.”

The president fired back on Twitter immediately after the end of the address. Slamming Bloomberg’s performance in his failed White House run, Trump wrote “After the worst debate performance in the history of politics, Michael Bloomberg, commonly known as Mini Mike, is trying to make a comeback by begging the Democrats for relevance. They treated him like a dog -- and always will. Before politics, he said GREAT things about me!”

Bloomberg also asked small business owners and employees, “Would you rehire or work for someone who ran your business into the ground? And who always does what’s best for him or her, even when it hurts the company. And whose reckless decisions put you in danger. And who spends more time tweeting than working. If the answer is now, why the hell would we ever rehire Donald Trump for another four years?”

Taking aim at Trump’s record as a business and real estate mogul, Bloomberg said that “he drove his companies in bankruptcy six times, always leaving behind customers and contractors who were cheated and swindled.”

And diminishing the president’s economic record in the White House, he argued that “Biden and Obama created more jobs over their last three years than the Trump administration did over their first three.”