Biden’s SOTU ignores earthquake in Turkey, Syria that killed thousands

President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night ignored the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 11,000 people.

Biden focused mainly on domestic policy in his speech, and his sparse comments on foreign affairs focused on Russia’s war on Ukraine and growing Chinese aggression.

"America is rallying the world again to meet those challenges, from climate and global health, to food insecurity, to terrorism and territorial aggression," Biden said. "Allies are stepping up, spending more and doing more. And bridges are forming between partners in the Pacific and those in the Atlantic. And those who bet against America are learning just how wrong they are."

Turkey and Syria have been recovering from a 7.8 magnitude earthquake Monday that killed at least 11,000 people and injured 30,000 others. Those numbers are expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

Turkey’s disaster management agency said its death toll is more than 8,500. Turkish authorities claimed more than 8,000 people were pulled from the debris and roughly 380,000 have taken refuge in government shelters or hotels.

The earthquake marks the deadliest seismic event since 2011, when a 9.0 magnitude earthquake drove a tsunami into Japan that killed 20,000 people.

Biden put out a statement Tuesday that stated his administration is working with Turkey, a NATO ally, in their rescue efforts.

"At my direction, senior American officials reached out immediately to their Turkish counterparts to coordinate any and all needed assistance," Biden said. "Our teams are deploying quickly to begin to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and address the needs of those injured and displaced by the earthquake. U.S.-supported humanitarian partners are also responding to the destruction in Syria."

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the earthquake "profoundly concerned" the White House.

"We stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance," Sullivan said. "President Biden has directed USAID and other federal government partners to assess U.S. response options to help those most affected."

Specific plans on how the U.S. will aid relief efforts have yet to be announced.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.