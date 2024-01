Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

President Biden has named new leadership for his re-election campaign.

According to the New York Times, citing five people familiar with the matter, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon will take over Biden's re-election effortswa

Dillon, who was the campaign manager for Biden in 2020, has served as a deputy chief of staff in the White House since the beginning of Biden's term.

The top aide will move to the Biden campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, the report noted.

It was immediately unclear when Dillon will take over from Biden's current head of re-election efforts-- Julie Chávez Rodríguez.

