Biden’s endorsement haul: Who has backed ex-VP since Super Tuesday?

With Democratic voters in six states heading to the polls Tuesday to have their say in who will take on President Trump in November, former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign has been riding a wave of post-Super Tuesday momentum.

Part of what's driving that momentum has been the growing list of high-profile politicians and organizations to endorse Biden's campaign in what has been seen as an effort to unite the Democratic Party around a more orthodox candidate who many see as the Democrats' best hope of beating Trump.

Here are some of the top endorsers to announce their support for Biden since Super Tuesday.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Booker's endorsement Monday morning helps Biden as he continues to build his case that he is the best candidate to galvanize African-American voters, who the Trump campaign is aggressively targeting in swing states. Booker dropped out of the presidential race before the Iowa Caucuses.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

There were some tense moments between Harris and Biden during the summer presidential debates before she exited the race in December. That the pair have apparently reconciled their differences and Harris' endorsement of Biden is a move likely to be used to make the case that the whole of the Democratic Party is uniting around Biden.

Former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md.

Delaney was the first person to enter the 2020 race and one of the candidates who was previously competing with Biden for votes from the "moderate" lane in the Democratic primary.

Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg

Bloomberg had a dismal Super Tuesday, getting almost nothing in return for the $500 million-plus he spent on advertising during his presidential campaign. He exited the race and endorsed Biden the next day.

Brady Campaign

A longtime promoter of gun control legislation, the Brady Campaign praised the former vice president's leading role in the Obama administration's Task Force On Gun Violence in its endorsement of Biden.

Everytown for Gun Safety

The Bloomberg-funded group fell in line with the New York billionaire when it backed Biden on Monday.

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga.

Johnson is a high-profile black lawmaker in a diverse, delegate-rich state that is the only one voting on March 24. If Biden is successful in the primaries on March 10 and March 17, Johnson's endorsement, reported first by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, could help Biden start running away with the Democratic nomination in late March.

Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz.

Sinema is a moderate Democrat who was elected by a close margin in a swing state. Though she is not up for reelection in 2020 like the vulnerable Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., who also backed Biden, her endorsement shores up Biden's bona-fides among establishment Democrats committed to finding a presidential candidate who will help in down-ballot races.

Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee, D-Texas

Jackson Lee's endorsement comes after Biden won her home state, but she is one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress and a good surrogate for Biden to have.

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn.

Smith joined her fellow senator from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar, in supporting Biden's candidacy.

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist

Michigan is not only the biggest prize in Tuesday's primaries, but a state in which Democrats need to prove something after Hillary Clinton narrowly lost to Trump in 2016. The endorsement of a statewide official is certainly a welcome development for the Biden campaign.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

Durbin is the Senate Minority Whip, meaning he is one of the highest-ranking Democrats in the entire U.S. government and perhaps the most invested in having Democrats win down-ballot races.

Dozens of other Democrats have endorsed Biden since Super Tuesday, many of which are not national names but are potentially quite influential in upcoming primary states.

The rush to endorse Biden was kickstarted when Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg exited the presidential race between South Carolina and Super Tuesday to endorse Biden.