Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden’s bipartisan bid: President fist bumps Cheney

Wyoming lawmaker was also greeted by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

Paul Steinhauser
By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
close
President Biden delivers first address to joint session of CongressVideo

President Biden delivers first address to joint session of Congress

President Joe Biden gives remarks to Congress Wednesday evening as he prepares to mark 100 days in office

Even before President Biden made a pitch for national unity in his prime-time address to a joint-session of Congress on Wednesday night, he took a stab at bipartisanship.

As the Democratic president entered the House of Representatives and made his way down the chamber’s center aisle, he fist bumped GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, the number three in the House Republican leadership, who was seated along the aisle.

While Cheney has made headlines the past couple of months for coming under attack by former President Trump and his allies – after being the most high profile House Republican to vote to impeach the then-president following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol - the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney’s also been a vocal Biden critic.

BIDEN LAYS OUT HIS VISION FOR 'REBUILDING' AMERICA WITH MASSIVE POLICY PROPOSALS

"What we have seen so far in the Biden presidency is even farther left policies than we could have anticipated," Cheney told reporters earlier this week.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., greets Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., before President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., greets Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., before President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Moments before Biden’s fist-bump with Cheney, the Wyoming lawmaker was greeted with a lengthy handshake by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,  the top Republican in the Senate.

CHENEY DOESN'T RULE OUT POTENTIAL 2024 PRESIDENTIAL BID

McConnell, who’s supported Cheney as she defeated efforts by Trump loyalists in the House to strip her of her leadership position, appeared to briefly exchange words with the three-term congresswoman.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics