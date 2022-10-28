Biden to vote early in Delaware midterms after last-minute primary election scramble on Air Force One

President Biden is returning to his home state this weekend to vote early in the November midterm election.

Biden will travel with his granddaughter Natalie, 18, to Delaware, where early voting started Friday morning.

Biden is known to take voting in-person seriously and has gone above and beyond to return to his home state in the past.

In September, Biden employed Air Force One, two motorcades and local police protection to travel from Washington, D.C., to Delaware to vote in the state's Democratic primary, rather than filing an absentee ballot.

"He thought it was important to exercise his constitutional right to vote, as I just mentioned, and set an example by showing the importance of voting," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at the time. "He also had the opportunity to say hello to poll workers and thank them for their work. And we know how under attack poll workers have been these past several years."

Former President Obama voted absentee in both the 2010 and 2014 Illinois Democratic primaries, and former President Trump also voted absentee in the 2018 and 2020 general elections, according to Bloomberg.

Biden's critics have harped on his frequent visits to Delaware as president, spending 170 days at his beach house there since entering office. That is just for one of his two homes in the state.

Estimates have claimed that the average cost of travel for a U.S. president is roughly $2,600 per minute.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.