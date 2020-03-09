Biden video was not manipulated, Scavino says

Dan Scavino, the director of social media at the White House, took to Twitter early Monday to deny the charge that a retweeted video that showed Joe Biden stumbling during a recent speech was manipulated.

The video was retweeted by President Trump on Saturday. The clip showed Biden in Missouri. Biden is seen addressing a crowd and the video ends with the former vice president saying, "We can only re-elected Donald Trump."

The video got the attention of Twitter. The social media giant marked the video with a "manipulated media" tag, TechCrunch reported. It was the first time that the company took the step, but unveiled the policy last month.

The report said that Biden’s quote went further. Biden reportedly said, "We can only re-elect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It’s gotta be a positive campaign."

Biden's campaign has been hampered by some of his gaffes. Perhaps the most memorable one was when he was in Des Moines and talked to the Iowa Asian and Latino Coalition. He was talking about education and at one point said, "Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids." He corrected himself and said, "wealthy people, black kids, Asian kids."

The Trump campaign has proven effective in using social media, but has been widely criticized for retweeting videos and comments from questionable origins. The TechCrunch report noted that there have been campaigns to get Trump—who has over 75 million followers-- banned from its platform.