Biden leads Trump in Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin: polls

New public opinion surveys in three crucial general election battlegrounds indicate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has the edge over President Trump in two of the states and a double-digit lead in the third.

Biden tops the president 50%-45% in Florida among likely voters, according to a high turnout model in a Monmouth University poll released Tuesday. But the former vice president’s advantage over the GOP incumbent in the White House shrinks to 49%-46% among likely voters in a low turnout projection. The Monmouth poll was conducted Sept. 10-13 and has a sampling error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.

Biden has a slight 1.6 point edge in Florida, the biggest of the battlegrounds, according to an average of all the latest public opinion surveys in the state compiled by Real Clear Politics. That’s down from a 5-point advantage the former vice president held over the GOP incumbent a month ago.

Four years ago, Trump narrowly edged 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the state to capture Florida 29 electoral votes, a big boost as he crushed Clinton in the Electoral College count to win the White House.

The new poll was released shortly before Biden arrived in Florida on Tuesday, for his first visit as a general election nominee.

In battleground North Carolina, a new CNN poll indicates Biden with a 49%-46% advantage over the president. The former vice president’s 3-point edge is within the sampling error of the survey, which was conducted Sept. 9-13.

Biden has a negligible six-tenths of a percent edge over the president in North Carolina in an average of all the latest surveys. Trump held a slight six-tenths of a percent edge over Biden a month ago. Trump carried the state by 3.7 points over Clinton four years ago.

In Wisconsin, a new CNN poll shows Biden ahead of Trump by 10 points – 52%-42%. An average of the latest survey shows Biden topping Trump by 6.8 points, virtually unchanged from a month ago.

Wisconsin, along with Michigan and Pennsylvania, had been carried by Democrats for a quarter-century in presidential elections. The final polls in all three states on the eve of the 2016 election indicated Clinton with the advantage, but Trump narrowly edged her in all three states, collapsing the so-called "blue wall."