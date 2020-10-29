Joe Biden is a 'Trojan Horse' for socialism, says Tammy Bruce

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is being used as a "Trojan Horse" for socialism, Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said Thursday.

“I think from the start, here, it was clear that the fringe left has taken control of the party and, yet, they can’t win an election. The American people don’t want what socialists are offering,” Bruce told “Fox & Friends.”

“They don’t want collapsed economies, they don’t want riots in the streets, they don’t want violence, they don’t want cancel culture. So this became about America First versus America canceled and we’ve seen what has happened around the world with socialism and with what Bernie Sanders supports and we see it in Venezuela,” Bruce said.

BIDEN CALLS HIMSELF HARRIS' RUNNING MATE DURING CAMPAIGN EVENT IN ATLANTA

Biden jokingly introduced himself as Sen. Kamala Harris' running mate during the beginning of his stump speech in Atlanta on Tuesday.

"Folks, my name is Joe Biden, and I'm Jill Biden's husband and I'm Kamala's running mate," he quipped during his second campaign stop in Georgia. "Y'all think I'm kidding, don't you?"

President Trump and Republicans frequently try to portray Biden as a "Trojan horse" for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, including lawmakers like Sen. Bernie Sanders, D.-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, and have suggested — without evidence — that Harris will actually be in charge of the country should Biden win on Nov. 3.

The host of "Get Tammy Bruce" on Fox Nation said that considering that the American people object to socialism, the Democrats have to “move into the government quietly, suspiciously and covertly.”

“For the Democratic Party, it is a shame. This is a fraud being perpetrated against the American people,” Bruce said.

Bruce went on to say, “Joe Biden is being presented effectively as a Trojan Horse. Just like Donald Trump is working for the vote of the forgotten man and woman, for minorities in this country, people who haven’t been represented, the Democrats can’t win without the far left, without that fringe framework, so you got Sen. Harris campaigning with Bernie Sanders.”

