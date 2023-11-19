NBC correspondent sounds alarm on more bad poll results for Biden: 'You don't want to be there'

NBC political correspondent Steve Kornacki sounded the alarm on a new NBC poll that showed former President Trump beating President Biden in a hypothetical general match-up for the first time in the NBC poll's history.

Trump came out ahead of Biden in another general election match-up poll at 46%, with 44% supporting the president. Kornacki pointed to additional poll results and said that Biden has long had an advantage over Trump in "likability," but according to NBC's latest results, was now tied.

"The gap is gone. Thirty-six percent positive on both and actually Biden, one point more negative than Trump. That's been a significant advantage for Biden, our poll says that advantage, at least for now, may be gone," Kornacki said.

Kornacki also highlighted Biden's approval rating in the NBC poll, which he said was the lowest the president has ever measured in their polling. Just 40% of registered voters approve of Biden's job performance, the poll found.

Among Independents, only 30% of registered voters approved of Biden's job performance.

"If you take a look here by party, I think it’s significant for two reasons: one, Independents, obviously, more than two to one disapprove. You don’t want to be there as an incumbent president. But I think equally significant, no surprise, 7% of Republicans approve of Joe Biden, job performance, but three times as many Democrats, 21%, that’s more than one in five, say they disapprove. You need much more unified support in your own party if you're going to have a successful reelection campaign," Kornacki said.

He also revealed that younger voters, 18-24, were leaning towards Donald Trump. The poll found that 46% of voters ages 18-24 preferred Trump, and 42% said they preferred Biden.

"The youngest voters in the 2020 election were Biden +28," Kornacki noted. "This could be a massive sea change."

Several recent polls have showed the president trailing Trump in general election match-ups, as well as in key battleground states.

Voters were also sour on Biden's handling of foreign policy, the poll found, as just 33% approve of Biden's foreign policy job performance.

"These numbers surprised our own pollsters, Steve," NBC's Kristen Welker said, explaining the results. "With one saying he cannot remember a time when a foreign entanglement that didn't involve U.S. troops had the capacity to transform the electorate. That's not the case in this poll."

NBC's poll was the latest to show bad news for the president, following two polls in November showing Biden trailing Trump.

An NBC/Siena College poll released earlier this month found Biden was trailing Trump in several key battleground states.

