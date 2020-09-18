Biden town hall questions 'hospitable' compared to 'hostile' ones for Trump: Joe Concha

Joe Biden was lobbed "beach balls" for questions with no fact-checking during CNN's town hall Thursday just days after President Trump was grilled by voters during ABC's event, reporter Joe Concha said.

"One town hall was infinitely more challenging than the other," the Hill's media reporter told "Fox & Friends" on Friday. "It's very apparent what we saw between the two candidates, one obviously hostile the other one hospitable."

CNN's moderator Anderson Cooper didn't challenge or fact-check the former vice president even once, Concha said, noting that Biden claimed no one would've died from the coronavirus if he was president.

"If the president had done his job... from the beginning, all the people would still be alive," the Democratic presidential nominee told the audience in Pennsylvania. "All the people -- I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data."

Concha points out that Biden didn't raise COVID-19 during the February debates or during his Super Tuesday speech in the primaries in March.

"To say that Joe Biden was ahead of this and it was top of mind in February and March simply is not true," Concha said.

"I could go through a lot of things here, but CNN usually has a fact-check chyron that it uses for President Trump, during the RNC address he had for instance," he said. "For whatever reason, that took the night off last night."

Biden's statement, however, was questioned by other mainstream news organizations. Politico said he "vastly overstated what protections could have worked against the virus."

Meanwhile, The Washington Post exclaimed Biden "is making this up."

"There is no data to support this, even if the president had moved rapidly in January to deal with the coronavirus and been able to persuade the Chinese leadership to be more forthcoming about the situation," the paper reported.

Concha added that regardless of the difficulty of the questions for the candidates in town halls, they both need to prepare for the first presidential debate moderated by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace.

"Both sides will get questions, the question is who is going to prepare the best?" Concha said. "When you go into a heavyweight fight you better spar. You better have some sort of training because during a 90-minute debate where it's not softball anymore, you better be prepared."