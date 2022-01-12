Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published
Last Update 19 mins ago

Biden to send medical teams to six states in response to COVID-19 case surge: report

New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan, and New Mexico will get federal help

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
The Biden administration will send medical teams to six states to assist overcrowded hospitals and medical professionals as they take on the burdens associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from USA Today.

FAUCI SAYS US WON'T 'ERADICATE' COVID-19, DESPITE BIDEN PLEDGE TO 'SHUT DOWN THE VIRUS'

U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to remove his face mask as he arrives to sign H.R. 3537, the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act in the South Court Auditorium of the White House complex December 23, 2021 in Washington, DC.

U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to remove his face mask as he arrives to sign H.R. 3537, the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act in the South Court Auditorium of the White House complex December 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

States that will receive aide from the federal government, as outlined in the report, include New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan, and New Mexico.

USA Today reported: "President Joe Biden is expected to announce the deployments Thursday when discussing steps the administration is taking to address a surge in infections driven by the omicron variant, according to a White House official."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki touted the administration's response to a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, saying during a briefing that "hundreds" of doctors and nurses are already working to assist overburdened medical workers in several states.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily White House press briefing on January 12, 2022 in Washington, DC.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily White House press briefing on January 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, there were 770,000 new cases of COVID-19 in America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been over 62.5 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, along with over 840,000 deaths.

President Biden is scheduled to deliver an update to Americans on Thursday about his administration's efforts to respond to the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this article.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

