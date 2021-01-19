Biden to deliver a forward-looking inaugural address focused on unity

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to deliver a forward-looking inaugural address on Wednesday focused on unity, Fox News has learned.

Advisors to the president-elect told Fox News that Biden, after he is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, will speak about the need to bring the country together.

BIDEN INAUGURATION THEME 'AMERICA UNITED'

Biden, in his address, is expected to reach out to all Americans to deliver a forward-looking vision for his presidency, while also addressing the current crises facing the nation.

Biden advisors told Fox News that the speech will be built around a theme of unity, and is expected to last between 20 and 30 minutes.

Fox News reported last week that the theme of Biden’s inauguration would be "America United," despite deep divisions in the country, and will be focused on a "new national journey" that the Biden team says will "restore the soul of America" and bring the country together.

The Biden team, last week, said the inaugural theme "reflects the beginning" of a "path to a brighter future."

The Biden team said the inauguration will showcase the American people’s "resilience, heroism and unified commitment to coming together as a nation" and rebuilding so that the country can "emerge as the indomitable force that a united America represents."

"This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people – one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an America united," said Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Dr. Tony Allen. "It is time to turn the page on this era of division. The inaugural activities will reflect our shared values and serve as a reminder that we are stronger together than we are apart, just as our motto ‘e pluribus unum’ reminds us – out of many, one."

The inaugural committee will also install an "America United: Field of Flags" public art display to represent each state and territory.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will join Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony after Biden's swearing-in.

President Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration – an extraordinary move that would make him the first to skip the inaugural ceremony of his successor since 1869.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," the president tweeted Jan. 8, hours before he was permanently suspended from the platform.

Trump will be the fourth president to not attend his successor's Inauguration Day. Former presidents John Adams, John Quincy Adams, and Andrew Johnson did not attend their successors' inaugural ceremonies.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend Biden’s inauguration.