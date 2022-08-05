Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, will continue White House isolation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is still testing positive for COVID-19 and will continue his "strict isolation measures," the White House physician said Friday.

Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor said the president "continues to feel very well," and said his cough has "almost completely resolved."

"His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal," he said, adding that his lungs "remain clear."

"Given his rebound positivity which we reported Saturday, we have continued daily monitoring," O’Connor explained. "This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive."

He added: "The president will continue his strict isolation measures as previously described."

O’Connor said Biden will continue to conduct "the business of the American people from the Executive Residence," and that the president "continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him."