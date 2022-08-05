Expand / Collapse search
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, will continue White House isolation

Biden tested positive for a rebound case of COVID last week, after finishing treatment of Paxlovid and testing negative

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman
President Biden is still testing positive for COVID-19 and will continue his "strict isolation measures," the White House physician said Friday.

Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor said the president "continues to feel very well," and said his cough has "almost completely resolved."

"His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal," he said, adding that his lungs "remain clear."

Read the physician's letter:

"Given his rebound positivity which we reported Saturday, we have continued daily monitoring," O’Connor explained. "This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive." 

President Biden, appearing via teleconference, delivers remarks at a meeting of the Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access during an event at the White House complex on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

President Biden, appearing via teleconference, delivers remarks at a meeting of the Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access during an event at the White House complex on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

He added: "The president will continue his strict isolation measures as previously described."

O’Connor said Biden will continue to conduct "the business of the American people from the Executive Residence," and that the president "continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him."

The president first tested positive for the coronavirus on July 21. 

