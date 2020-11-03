Biden surrogate Coons says campaign is 'cautiously optimistic' about election results

The Biden campaign is "cautiously optimistic" heading into election night and believes it will ultimately come out ahead in the key battleground of Pennsylvania, one of its surrogates told Fox News.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said his friend, former Vice President Joe Biden, was calm and thought it was "smart" not to jump ahead and speak without a final call in the race.

His comments came as observers focused on Pennsylvania, which carries 20 electoral votes and could be decisive in either candidate's victory.

Coons said he was ready for the possibility that the state would lean toward Trump, but argued that Biden would ultimately win by Friday when mail-in ballots are finished being counted.

The highly contentious race could spill over into the latter part of the week, or longer, depending on a variety of factors.

Coons was happy that there had been no major reports of in-person voter suppression or mass technical difficulties at the polls – leading the campaign to believe their base is effectively able to turn out for them today.

Despite polling that tended to show Biden winning, Trump's campaign has also been optimistic. Spokesman Tim Murtaugh pointed to voter turnout levels as a sign that Trump was in a good position Tuesday evening.

"Turnout is high where @realDonaldTrump needs it to be high and we need it to STAY high. This is a tight race in state after state. If you are in line, STAY IN LINE!" he said.