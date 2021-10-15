Biden Supreme Court commission debates court-packing amid liberal backlash to split approach to reform

President Biden's Supreme Court commission is meeting on Friday to discuss potential reforms to the court after it released wide-ranging discussion materials which touched on court-packing and several other potential changes Thursdsay night.

The discussion materials presented a mixed view on court-packing, which drew backlash from some progressives who believe Biden and Democrats in Congress should pack the court with multiple liberal justices after Republicans confirmed three justices during former President Donald Trump's tenure.

The meeting opens at 10 a.m. with discussion of the reason many are calling for court reform. Most of the substantive discussion on court-packing is likely to happen between 11:10 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. when the commissioners will deliberate "Membership and Size of the Court," according to the public agenda of the meeting.

"Proponents of Court expansion argue that by adding two or more seats to the Supreme Court, Democratic lawmakers could help restore balance to – and, thus, the legitimacy of – the Court. Those who take this perspective also emphasize that a failure to respond to the hardball tactics since 2016 might encourage future aggressive measures in the Senate confirmation process," the discussion materials released Thursday say of court-packing.

"But the risks of Court expansion are considerable, including that it could undermine the very goal of some of its proponents of restoring the Court's legitimacy," the materials continue. "Recent polls suggest that a majority of the public does not support Court expansion. And even some supporters of Court expansion acknowledged during the Commission's public hearings, the reform… would be perceived by many as a partisan maneuver."

The progressive American Constitution Society president Russ Feingold hit back against the commission's balanced approach.

"We have said since the Commission’s beginning that for the Commission to provide a meaningful contribution to restoring the legitimacy of our judiciary, it needs to advance a specific list of Supreme Court reforms that can be acted upon in the near term," he said Thursday. "The discussion materials released today unfortunately fail to match the urgency of the situation and do not lay out a solution to the legitimacy crisis before us."

Later in the day the commission will also debate potential reforms related to term limits for justices, potential rotation of justices, case selection and the Supreme Court's broader role within the Untied States' system of government.