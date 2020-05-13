Biden says he hasn’t been tested for coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Joe Biden says he’s not personally concerned about getting the coronavirus -- and shared that he hasn’t yet been tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

In an interview aimed at younger voters on Snapchat’s daily political show, "Good Luck America," the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee also hit back at President Trump's "Sleepy Joe" nickname for him, saying, “I don't have any problem comparing my energy level to Donald Trump.”

AOC NAMED A CO-CHAIR AS BIDEN AND SANDERS SET UP UNITY TASK FORCE

Biden – who’s worked out of his home in Wilmington, Del., since mid-March, when most states issued stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic – told Snapchat host Peter Hamby that “I’m abiding by the rules the governor set in this state. So I’m staying in my home and my yard. But all the Secret Service folks, I’m told, have been tested. My mask is over here. I have that mask on when I’m not talking to you.”

And he explained that “everyone in the Secret Service and this shift has been tested. Everybody comes into my home. The people who are helping me today. They wear gloves, rubber gloves, and a mask.”

Biden admitted that his public health advisers said “they think that I should move [in] the direction [of] the White House, that anyone coming in should be tested. And I should be tested. I haven’t been tested. So that’s, that’s in play. We’ll see how that goes.”

BIDEN SAYS HE'S NOT 'HIDIN' - DEFENDS VIRTUAL CAMPAIGN STRATEGY

President Trump, in an interview Friday on "Fox & Friends," said that if Biden asked for rapid coronavirus testing, he’d quickly make it available to his Democratic challenger because “I’d love to see him get out of the basement so he can speak. He’s locked in a basement somewhere.”

The president added that if Biden's team asked for them, “we would have it to them today."

Trump, Vice President Pence and anyone they come into close contact with are now being tested daily for COVID-19. The beefed-up testing at the White House comes after one of the president's valets and the vice president’s press secretary tested positive for the virus last week.

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

The president’s long called Biden "Sleepy Joe," in an attempt to raise doubts about Biden’s physical condition and fitness for office. And Trump’s re-election campaign has repeatedly over the past couple of months questioned Biden’s cognitive ability.

Biden, in his interview with Snapchat that was posted Wednesday in Vanity Fair, acknowledged that “Trump is a master at laying nicknames on people,” but added that, “I can hardly wait to get onto the stage with Donald Trump.”

And the former vice president stressed that “in terms of energy ... I don't have any problem comparing my energy level to Donald Trump who I'm really resisting giving a nickname to.”