Joe Biden
Published

Biden makes head-scratching remark about American students learning Spanish

Biden appeared to misspeak during Cinco de Mayo comments about Spanish education

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Biden makes head-scratching remark about American students learning Spanish Video

Biden makes head-scratching remark about American students learning Spanish

President Biden talked about students learning Spanish during a Cindo de Mayo event at the White House, Thursday, May 5, 2022.

President Biden made an odd remark during his speech at the White House's Cinco de Mayo event on Thursday, as he talked about students in the U.S. learning Spanish.

Biden was speaking to an audience in the Rose Garden of the White House. After commenting on the quarter of U.S. children who can speak Spanish, he began talking about plans to "conquer" and "honor" people who have "gotten in the way."

"Twenty-five out of every 100 children in grades kindergarten through senior in high school speak Spanish," Biden stated. "Twenty-five out of every 100. It's overwhelming the interest of not only those kids but of all Americans that we invest – we invest in the community. And we'll conquer and honor and lift up all those folks who in fact, are, have gotten in the way."

NEW YORK TIMES DRAWS ATTENTION TO BIDEN'S ‘LOW-KEY MEDIA STRATEGY,’ FUELING ‘CONCERN’ AMONG ALLIES'

Biden's administration has supported increased immigration and expanded Spanish-language resources for migrants.

President Biden talked about students learning Spanish during a Cinco de Mayo event at the White House, Thursday, May 5, 2022.

President Biden talked about students learning Spanish during a Cinco de Mayo event at the White House, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Fox News)

"We are an immigrant nation. We say that, but people act like they don't believe it," Biden said during his remarks. "That is our strength."

The White House has been guarded when it comes to Biden's accessibility to the press. 

He has only done one interview with a news organization so far in 2022. 

First lady Jill Biden speaks as President Biden hosts a Cinco de Mayo reception in the Rose Garden of the White House on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

First lady Jill Biden speaks as President Biden hosts a Cinco de Mayo reception in the Rose Garden of the White House on Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Throughout the Biden presidency, the White House has rarely utilized the backdrop of the Oval Office for public events. And that's reportedly because the president's aides want him to stick to the script. 

Politico published a report on Thursday about the potential 2024 "rematch" between Biden and former President Trump. While no official announcement has been made, with the exception of off-the-cuff remarks from Biden saying he intends to run again, it's "all systems go" inside the White House with aides and advisers "taking initial steps to mount a bid" despite poor polling. 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

