2020 Presidential Election
Biden releases 2019 tax returns before debate, calls for Trump to release his

Fox News
Top Trump campaign advisers preview first presidential debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign on Tuesday released 2019 tax returns for Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, calling on President Trump to release his own, hours before Biden and Trump are set to face off in the first presidential debate.

It marked the latest jab in a heated battle between the two campaigns. Hours earlier, the Trump campaign called for a new ground rule establishing a third-party monitor to check for earpieces during the debate, a request the Biden team denied.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

2020 Presidential Election