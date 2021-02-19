Biden says he is planning on visiting Texas amid weather crisis

President Biden on Friday said he is planning to visit Texas as the state grapples with a weather crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of residents without power, prompting him to declare an emergency declaration.

Biden told reporters Friday that he would visit Texas, but the timing of his visit was unclear.

BIDEN REITERATES SUPPORT FOR TEXAS IN CALL WITH GOV. ABBOTT OVER WINTER STORM CRISIS, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

"It depends—the answer is yes," Biden said. "The question is, I had planned on being in Texas at the beginning of next week, but I don’t want to be a burden. When the president lands in any city in America, it has a long tail."

Biden said, "If in fact it's concluded I can do it without creating a burden, I plan on going."

He added: "We’ll make that decision probably beginning of next week."

Temperatures this week have plunged to dangerous record lows in Texas and overwhelmed power grids, leaving millions without power. At least 30 people have died across the U.S. as a result of the extreme winter weather, according to the Associated Press.

About 7 million people in Texas had been told to boil their water or stop using it entirely as homeowners, hospitals, and businesses grappled with broken water mains and burst pipes, many in areas unaccustomed to dealing with sustained frigid temperatures.

The president spoke to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday, after approving a federal emergency declaration in the state, moving resources and supplies to Texas amid the storm.

TEXAS NOW GRAPPLES WITH WATER CRISIS AS POWER RETURNS TO NEARLY 2 MILLION HOMES

During the phone call, the president reiterated that the federal government will continue to work with authorities in Texas "to bring relief and address the critical needs of the families affected," a White House readout of the call said.

Biden "also shared his intentions to instruct additional federal agencies to look into any immediate steps that could be taken to support Texans at this time," the White House said, adding the administration is ready to give further assistance to Texas and other states affected by the winter storm.

Biden wrote in a tweet after the call that he told Abbott he would "work relentlessly" to get Texans any assistance they need.

In an earlier tweet Thursday he wrote, "Jill and I are keeping Texas, Oklahoma, and other impacted states in our prayers. I’ve declared states of emergency, authorized FEMA to provide generators and supplies, and am ready to fulfill additional requests. Please heed the instructions of local officials and stay safe."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.