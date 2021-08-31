Biden officials 'working around the clock' to 'vet all Afghans' before entry into US

The White House said Tuesday intelligence and counterterrorism officials are "working around the clock" to "vet all Afghans" before allowing them to enter the United States, after safely evacuating them from Kabul in recent weeks.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, the White House outlined the security vetting system for Afghans with Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) entering the United States.

"Over the last weeks, our troops completed the largest airlift in U.S. military history – carrying more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan," the White House tweeted. "Now, we are working to safely welcome the brave Afghan allies who worked with us, and other vulnerable Afghans to the U.S."

The White House said that those with SIVs and other "vulnerable Afghans are begin flown to third countries in Europe and Asia that have agreed to serve as transit hubs before undergoing robust security screening and flying to the U.S."

The screening process for those individuals, according to the White House, involves "biometric and biographic security reviews conducted by our intelligence, law enforcement, and counterterrorism professionals who are working around the clock to vet all Afghans before they are allowed into the United States."

"Everyone will be tested for COVID on arrival in the U.S. and offered vaccines," the White House added. "Military bases are ready to take in SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans for medical screenings, health care services, and other aid."

The White House said that each family would be connected with "refugee resettlement organizations to help them begin their new lives in America."

"Our goal is to safely and efficiently welcome these allies and vulnerable Afghans, while taking all appropriate safety and public health measures," the White House tweeted, adding that national security professionals and organizations are "working tirelessly."

"We are grateful for their incredible work, and moved by the generosity of so many Americans who are volunteering, donating, and welcoming these Afghans to the U.S.," the White House said.

The White House’s detailed security screening process announcement comes just a day after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan, after having a 20-year presence in the region, and marking an end to America’s longest war.

The White House said the U.S. military mission of evacuating Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul was successful in airlifting more than 124,000 individuals to safety.