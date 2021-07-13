Biden nominates GOP former Sen. Jeff Flake as ambassador to Turkey

President Joe Biden has tapped Republican former Sen. Jeff Flake, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Turkey.

Flake, who endorsed Biden’s 2020 run for the White House, served in the U.S. Senate representing Arizona from 2013 to 2019 and in the U.S. House from 2001 to 2013.

Flake retired from the Senate at the end of his term in 2019. He was one of the few outspoken Republicans who did not support former President Donald Trump.

"With this nomination, the Biden Administration reaffirms the best tradition of American foreign policy and diplomacy: the credo that partisan politics should stop at the water's edge. U.S. foreign policy can and should be bipartisan," Flake said in a statement. "That is my belief as well, and my commitment."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.