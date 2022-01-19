Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden says he has 'no idea' why many Americans doubt his mental fitness

The president turned 79 in November

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Biden did nothing in this speech: Bongino Video

Biden did nothing in this speech: Bongino

The 'Unfiltered' host breaks down Biden's press conference Wednesday on 'Fox News Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden dismissed a question from a report Wednesday about his mental acuity saying that he has "no idea" why a recent poll shows a large percentage of Americans question his cognitive function. 

"I'd like to raise a delicate subject, but with utmost respect for your life accomplishments and the high office you hold," reporter James Rosen told the president Wednesday. "A poll released this morning by Politico Morning Consult found 49 percent of registered voters disagreeing with the statement Joe Biden is mentally fit."

PHYSICAL FINDS BIDEN 'FIT' FOR THE JOB, BUT REPORT DOES NOT SAY HE HAD A COGNITIVE EXAM

US President Joe Biden gestures during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, on January 19, 2022, in Washington, DC. - President Joe Biden holds a rare press conference Wednesday to kick off his second year in office, hoping to reset the agenda ahead of what could be brutal election reversals for Democrats. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden gestures during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, on January 19, 2022, in Washington, DC. - President Joe Biden holds a rare press conference Wednesday to kick off his second year in office, hoping to reset the agenda ahead of what could be brutal election reversals for Democrats. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden smiled and scoffed at the statement as the reporter continued saying, "A majority of Democrats who responded strongly affirmed that statement."

"I’ll let you all make the judgment whether they’re correct," Biden, who turned 79 in November, said.

BIDEN’S MENTAL FITNESS DRAWING MEDIA SCRUTINY: IS THAT FAIR?

Rosen pressed on with the question asking "Why do you suppose such large segments of the American electorate have come to harbor such profound concerns about your cognitive fitness?"

President Biden speaks after exiting a meeting with the Senate Democratic Caucus in Washington, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

President Biden speaks after exiting a meeting with the Senate Democratic Caucus in Washington, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images) (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Biden responded, "I have no idea."

The Politico/Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday shows that 49% of voters disagree with the statement that the president is "mentally fit." Only 43% of Democrats say they "strongly agree" with the statement. A majority, 68%, of Republicans strongly disagree. The poll also found that 51% of registered disagreed with the statement that Biden is capable of leading the country, with 40% of those strongly disagreeing. 

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

US President Joe Biden answers questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, on January 19, 2022, in Washington, DC. - President Joe Biden holds a rare press conference Wednesday to kick off his second year in office, hoping to reset the agenda ahead of what could be brutal election reversals for Democrats. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden answers questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, on January 19, 2022, in Washington, DC. - President Joe Biden holds a rare press conference Wednesday to kick off his second year in office, hoping to reset the agenda ahead of what could be brutal election reversals for Democrats. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

In November, First Lady Jill Biden also rejected the idea that the president's cognitive functions are declining saying that the question is "ridiculous."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House says Biden underwent a physical in November and his examination concluded that he "remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency." 

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics