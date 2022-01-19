Biden says he has 'no idea' why many Americans doubt his mental fitness

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden dismissed a question from a report Wednesday about his mental acuity saying that he has "no idea" why a recent poll shows a large percentage of Americans question his cognitive function.

"I'd like to raise a delicate subject, but with utmost respect for your life accomplishments and the high office you hold," reporter James Rosen told the president Wednesday. "A poll released this morning by Politico Morning Consult found 49 percent of registered voters disagreeing with the statement Joe Biden is mentally fit."

Biden smiled and scoffed at the statement as the reporter continued saying, "A majority of Democrats who responded strongly affirmed that statement."

"I’ll let you all make the judgment whether they’re correct," Biden, who turned 79 in November, said.

Rosen pressed on with the question asking "Why do you suppose such large segments of the American electorate have come to harbor such profound concerns about your cognitive fitness?"

Biden responded, "I have no idea."

The Politico/Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday shows that 49% of voters disagree with the statement that the president is "mentally fit." Only 43% of Democrats say they "strongly agree" with the statement. A majority, 68%, of Republicans strongly disagree. The poll also found that 51% of registered disagreed with the statement that Biden is capable of leading the country, with 40% of those strongly disagreeing.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

In November, First Lady Jill Biden also rejected the idea that the president's cognitive functions are declining saying that the question is "ridiculous."

The White House says Biden underwent a physical in November and his examination concluded that he "remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."