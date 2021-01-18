Biden marks MLK Day by volunteering for hunger-relief group

With an eye toward reuniting the country after the turbulent presidency of Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden marked the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday by volunteering.

The president-elect and his wife, the incoming first lady Jill Biden, made a short trip Monday from their home in Wilmington, Del., to Philadelphia, to volunteer at Philabundance, a hunger-relief organization, during the official day of service to celebrate the historic civil rights leader’s life and legacy.

"Service is a fitting way to start to heal, unite, and rebuild this country we love," Biden wrote on Twitter.

The Democratic president-elect's calls to work across the aisle with Republicans to try and unify a bitterly divided country has been a major theme of Biden's presidential campaign and transition for the past two months.

The Bidens' trip to Philadelphia comes two days before the president-elect is inaugurated. The Bidens, along with their daughter Ashley Biden and granddaughter Finnegan Biden, helped load cans into packed boxes that were being moved along a conveyor belt set up outside the building in the parking lot. Fox News was told that the Bidens packed over 150 boxes.

The president-elect wore a dark coat and a ball cap, which appeared to be a green Philabundance hat.

Philabundance provides more than 24 million pounds of food each year to those in need, including by providing food to smaller community food banks.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, incoming second gentleman Doug Emhoff, marked the holiday by volunteering in the nation’s capital at Martha’s Table, a non-profit organization that works to increase access to healthy food and high-quality educations.

