Biden jokes he was '12' when he first met Israeli PM Golda Meir during Netanyahu visit at White House

While meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office on Thursday, President Biden joked that he has known leaders from the Jewish state as far back as his childhood.

"Mr. President," Netanyahu said at the start of the meeting, "we've known each other for 40 years. And you've known every Israeli prime minister for 50 years from Golda Meir. So, from a proud Jewish Zionist to a proud Irish-American Zionist, I want to thank you for 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the State of Israel. And I look forward to discussing with you today and working with you in the months ahead on the great issues before us."

Biden answered, "I look forward to as well. By the way, that first meeting with Prime Minister Golda Meir, she had an assistant sitting next to me, a guy named Rabin. That's how far back it goes. I was only 12 then. Anyway, thank you all for being here."

Biden was referring to Yitzhak Rabin, who served as prime minister of Israel from 1974-1977 and again from 1992 until he was assassinated in 1995.

Biden actually met with Meir and Rabin in 1973 when he was a 30-year-old senator, a story he's told frequently, three years ago incorrectly claiming he was a "liaison" between Israel and Egypt during the Six-Day War, which occurred in 1967 when he was still in law school.

"I have known every, every prime minister well since Golda Meir, including Golda Meir," Biden said during a menorah lighting in 2021. "And during the Six-Day War, I had an opportunity to, she invited me to come over because I was going to be the liaison between she and the Egyptians about the Suez."

He actually met with Meir just prior to the October 1973 Yom Kippur War.

He added at the time: "And I sat in front of her desk," he continued. "And she had a guy, her staff member, to my right. His name was Rabin. And she kept flipping those maps up and down. She had that bevy of maps, sort of kept it, and it was, it was so depressing what she was, about what happened. She gave me every detail."

Biden's team confirmed to Fox News Digital on Thursday that he was joking about his age.

Both leaders ignored reporters’ shouted questions about a potential cease-fire and the anti-Israel protests after the brief meeting.

Netanyahu’s address to Congress on Wednesday tipped off anti-Israel protests in the capital, with some marching through the streets shouting "Free Palestine" and others waving Hamas flags, burning the American flag and painting graffiti.

A Christopher Columbus statue outside Union Station was tagged with the warning: "Hamas is coming."

Netanyahu slammed the demonstrators during his address, calling them "Iran's useful idiots."

"I have a message for these protesters. When the tyrants of Tehran, who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair, are praising, promoting and funding you, you have officially become Iran's useful idiots," Netanyahu said.

He added, "Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming ‘Gays for Gaza.’ They might as well hold up signs saying ‘Chickens for KFC.’ These protesters chant ‘From the river to the sea.’ But many don't have a clue what river and what sea they're talking about."

He addressed a nearly full House chamber, which included members of Congress and special guests like freed Israeli hostages who were taken by Hamas on Oct. 7 and billionaire Elon Musk, among others.

Among those in the chamber was Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Israel's harshest critic in the House of Representatives. Tlaib has called for Netanyahu to be arrested by the International Criminal Court (ICC). She staged a silent protest for much of his speech, holding a double-sided sign that read "guilty of genocide" on one side and "war criminal" on the other.

The Biden administration is also planning to discuss a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza as the war continues following Hamas’ unprovoked attack on Israel last October.

