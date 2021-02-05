Angel dad slams Joe Biden's immigration orders: 'Insanity on steroids'

A California father, whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant in a 2010 vehicle crash, slammed President Joe Biden’s move to halt deportations of undocumented migrants on Friday, calling the administration's actions "insanity on steroids."

During an interview on "America's Newsroom," Don Rosenberg said that although the administration claims their "absurd" move is just for 100 days, he sees it as "just a way to get started" on their immigration agenda.

PENNSYLVANIA DEMOCRATS PROPOSE NEW BILL TO ALLOW ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO OBTAIN DRIVERS' LICENSES

Rosenberg, whose son Drew Rosenberg was killed ten years ago by an unlicensed driver, explained that under the Obama-Biden administration, Drew’s killer, despite being convicted, was not deported because according to the USCIS he had only committed one crime of "moral turpitude."

Rosenberg added that he is prepping a letter to the Biden administration in response to their actions, but said that he doesn’t anticipate a response after Vice President Kamala Harris, who served as the state attorney general just after Rosenberg’s son was killed, never responded to his request to meet.

Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats also did not respond to his request to meet in the past, Rosenberg said.

A perfect storm of events related to COVID-19 concerns has the Biden administration’s Customs and Border Protection on its heels in parts of Texas, forcing the agency to begin releasing newly arrived illegal immigrants back into U.S. cities as part of a policy known as "catch and release."

This is the first time since the surge of 2019 that CBP has been compelled to revive the controversial policy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, Democrats have put forth a bill that would grant drivers licenses to undocumented immigrants.

House Bill 279 would amend state law to allow "individuals without a Social Security number" to obtain licenses and learner permits.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz and William La Jeunesse contributed to this report