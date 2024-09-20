Biden holds first Cabinet meeting in nearly a year, first lady joins for first time

President Biden convened his Cabinet on Friday for the first time in nearly a year – this time with First Lady Jill Biden joining him for the meeting.

It was the first time the Cabinet has met since Oct. 2, 2023. Jill Biden spoke about a White House initiative on women’s health research before the president fielded a question about the escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon.

"We're continuing to try to do who we've tried from the beginning. To make sure that both the people in northern Israel, as well as southern Lebanon, are able to go back to their homes and go back safely," Biden said. "And the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, our whole team is working with the intelligence community to try to get that done. We're going to keep at it till we get it done. But, we've got a way to go."

Biden, when asked about the chances of an Israel-Hamas cease-fire in Gaza, responded "If I ever said ‘it's not realistic’ we might as well leave."

"A lot of things don't look realistic until we get them done. We have to keep at it," Biden said.

Biden also highlighted during the meeting the need for Congress to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government.

At the last Cabinet meeting in October 2023, Biden said he was convening the gathering "to get an update on the progress we’re making on pressing priorities for our country" -- specifically the "promise and peril of artificial intelligence" and "taking action on gun violence."