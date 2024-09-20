Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cabinet

Biden holds first Cabinet meeting in nearly a year, first lady joins for first time

Biden says US has to ‘keep at it’ when it comes to a Gaza cease-fire

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Biden holds first Cabinet meeting in nearly a year Video

Biden holds first Cabinet meeting in nearly a year

President Biden speaks about Israel-Lebanon tensions and chances of a cease-fire in Gaza.

President Biden convened his Cabinet on Friday for the first time in nearly a year – this time with First Lady Jill Biden joining him for the meeting. 

It was the first time the Cabinet has met since Oct. 2, 2023. Jill Biden spoke about a White House initiative on women’s health research before the president fielded a question about the escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon. 

"We're continuing to try to do who we've tried from the beginning. To make sure that both the people in northern Israel, as well as southern Lebanon, are able to go back to their homes and go back safely," Biden said. "And the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, our whole team is working with the intelligence community to try to get that done. We're going to keep at it till we get it done. But, we've got a way to go." 

FLASHBACK: BIDEN’S CABINET DOUBLES DOWN ON SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT FOLLOWING DEBATE 

Biden Cabinet meeting

President Joe Biden flanked Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, right, speaks during a meeting with the members of his cabinet and first lady Jill Biden, in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Friday, Sept. 20. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Biden, when asked about the chances of an Israel-Hamas cease-fire in Gaza, responded "If I ever said ‘it's not realistic’ we might as well leave." 

"A lot of things don't look realistic until we get them done. We have to keep at it," Biden said. 

SECRET SERVICE, HOMELAND SECURITY SUED OVER FIRST TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT 

Jill Biden at Cabinet meeting

First lady Jill Biden, third from left, speaks during Friday's Cabinet meeting. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Biden also highlighted during the meeting the need for Congress to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government. 

President Biden holds Cabinet meeting

The last time President Biden held a Cabinet meeting was in October 2023. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

At the last Cabinet meeting in October 2023, Biden said he was convening the gathering "to get an update on the progress we’re making on pressing priorities for our country" -- specifically the "promise and peril of artificial intelligence" and "taking action on gun violence." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics