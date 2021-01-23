Expand / Collapse search
Biden has his first phone call with UK Prime Minister as president

Johnson also welcomed some of Biden’s new executive actions

By Morgan Phillips | Fox News
President Biden had his first phone call with England’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, where Johnson pressed the new president for a U.S.-U.K. trade deal. 

Johnson also welcomed some of Biden’s new executive actions. 

"The Prime Minister warmly welcomed the President’s decision to re-join the Paris Agreement on climate change, as well as the World Health Organization and the COVAX programme to ensure equitable access for vaccines," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement, adding that Johnson praised Biden’s early action to tackle climate change. 

 "They also discussed the benefits of a potential free trade deal between our two countries, and the Prime Minister reiterated his intention to resolve existing trade issues as soon as possible," the spokesperson continued. 

The U.K. only recently regained control over its national trade policy after the end of a post-Brexit transition period. 

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said forging a new trade deal was low on Biden’s list of priorities, as he was focusing attention on getting the coronavirus pandemic under control and getting his $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill under control.

The White House in its own statement said the two leaders discussed climate change, curbing Covid-19 and shared foreign policy priorities in China, Iran and Russia.

The call was Biden’s third with a foreign leader this week. He spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Friday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

