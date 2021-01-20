Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Biden enters White House with slight rise in poll numbers

Incoming president sees a modest tick up in polls; far short of Obama bounce but higher than Trump

Paul Steinhauser
By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
Biden to call for unity in Inauguration Day addressVideo

Former Assistant Secretary of State Robert Charles weighs in on whether the incoming president’s speech can help unite the country.

Newly inaugurated President Joe Biden is enjoying a modest honeymoon as he begins his tenure in the White House.

Sixty-eight percent of Americans say they approve of how Biden’s handled his presidential transition, according to a Gallup national poll conducted Jan. 4-15. That’s a slight rise from a 65% approval in Gallup’s December poll.

Biden’s transition approval is the same as fellow Democrat Bill Clinton when he was inaugurated as president in Jan. 1933, and slightly higher than the 61% approval Republican George W. Bush had in Gallup polling when he was sworn in as president in Jan. 2001.

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

But Biden’s approval is far lower than the sky-high 83% transition approval Barack Obama enjoyed when he was inaugurated 12 years ago. And it towers over the 44% transition approval Donald Trump had in Gallup polling when he was inaugurated four years ago.

Biden’s also enjoying a slight tick up in his favorable ratings since his November presidential election victory.

The new president’s favorable rating stands at 59% in the latest CNN poll, up seven points since October. Biden’s favorable rating in the Gallup survey is 57%, edging up two points since November. It stands at 50% in latest USA Today/Suffolk University survey, up a point from last month, and at 49% in an NPR/PBS/Marist poll, also up two points.

But his favorable rating stood at 44% in the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, a one-point dip from October.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

