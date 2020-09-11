Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ELECTIONS
Published

Biden delivers beer to Shanksville firefighters: ‘I keep my promises’

Stop at the Shanksville fire department caps a day full of 9/11 remembrances

By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
close
Joe Biden brings beer to fire station: I keep my promisesVideo

Joe Biden brings beer to fire station: I keep my promises

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visits volunteer fire station in Shankesville, Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden wants people to know that he makes good on his promises when it comes to beer.

After placing a wreath at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., and meeting with families of the 40 victims of the United Airlines flight that was one of four hijacked during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Democratic presidential nominee and his wife, Jill Biden, on Friday afternoon stopped at the nearby Shanksville volunteer fire department.

TRUMP PAYS RESPECT TO 'EXTRAORDINARY SACRIFICE' OF 9/11 VICTIMS

The Bidens brought some sweets, including a cake that Jill Biden held. After viewing a large wooden cross draped with an American flag, they met with dozens of firefighters and their families.

After a man said he heard Biden was bringing beer -- something the former vice president had promised during a previous visit -- Biden went back to his SUV and retrieved six packs of Bud Light and Iron City Beer.

“I keep my promises!” Biden said.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden delivers beer as he and his wife Jill Biden visit the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department in Shanksville, Pa., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The Bidens stopped by after visiting the nearby Flight 93 National Memorial to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden delivers beer as he and his wife Jill Biden visit the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department in Shanksville, Pa., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The Bidens stopped by after visiting the nearby Flight 93 National Memorial to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Earlier, pointing to the bravery and courage of Americans, Biden told reporters at the memorial site that “this is a country that never, never, never, never, never gives up. Ever."

Before departing the memorial, a man wearing a “Back the Blue” T-shirt in support of law enforcement was spotted by Biden.

“Back the blue, huh?” Biden said according to a pool report.

“Back the blue. Yes sir. I hope you do too,” the man responded.

Biden didn’t appear to specifically respond before thanking everybody.

Amid a summer of protests and unrest over cases of police brutality and racial inequity, President Trump and his campaign have repeatedly claimed Biden of supporting calls by some on the left to defund police departments. Biden has repeatedly clarified that he doesn’t support such calls and has accused the president of supporting legislation that would reduce spending for law enforcement.

BIDEN AND PENCE MEET AT 9/11 REMEMBRANCE AT GROUND ZERO

The stops in Shanksville followed a visit to the annual 9/11 memorial service at Ground Zero in New York City, at the site where more than 2,600 people died on Sept. 11, 2001, when two airliners hijacked by Al Qaeda terrorists slammed into the World Trade Center, collapsing the Twin Towers.

As the traditional reading of the names of those killed when the Twin Towers collapsed got underway, Biden and Vice President Mike Pence stood just a few feet apart.

The two briefly chatted and tapped elbows -- a common replacement for shaking hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike Pence at the 19th anniversary ceremony in observance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum in New York, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike Pence at the 19th anniversary ceremony in observance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum in New York, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

During the New York City ceremony, Biden briefly comforted an elderly woman who sitting nearby using a wheelchair.

The woman -- who was holding a picture of her son -- told Biden her son was 43 when he died in the attacks. Biden, who momentarily took the image and looked it over, according to a pool report, reflected on the loss of his own son Beau, who died in 2015.

“It never goes away,” Biden said.

Emphasizing the solemnity of the day, Biden told reporters at the beginning of the day that “I’m not going to make any news today. I’m not going to talk about anything other than 9/11.”

“It’s a solemn day. That’s how we’re going to keep it,” he said, before adding that he’ll “get back to the campaign tomorrow.”

Fox News' Madeleine Rivera and Allie Raffa contributed to this story

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election