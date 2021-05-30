Biden considering Caroline, Vicki Kennedy for ambassadors to Australia, Western Europe: report

President Biden is eyeing two Kennedys to serve as ambassadors for the administration overseas, according to a report.

Sources familiar with the matter told Axios that Caroline Kennedy is under consideration to be U.S. ambassador to Australia, while Vicki Kennedy is being viewed as a potential pick for Western Europe.

Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, served as former President Barack Obama’s chief envoy to Tokyo for much of his second term in the White House. She also threw her support behind Biden relatively early in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary process.

In a Boston Globe editorial to announce her endorsement, she praised Biden for his long career as a public servant and fondly recalled Biden visiting Tokyo as vice president while she was ambassador.

"(Biden) stepped off Air Force Two wearing his aviator glasses and a big smile," she wrote in the Globe ahead of the New Hampshire primary last year. "He radiated American optimism and generosity of spirit. He made clear that America would always stand by our allies, and that we were committed to keeping the region peaceful and prosperous. He delivered tough messages as well, but he did it in private, with skill and respect."

Meanwhile, Vicki, an attorney at Greenberg Traurig, gun control advocate and the widow of Sen. Ted Kennedy, met Biden through her late husband. Biden, who served with Ted in the Senate for 36 years, delivered his eulogy in 2009.

Other names on Biden's list of potential ambassadors reportedly include former senior State Department official Nicholas Burns to serve as his ambassador to China, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be his ambassador to India , and Chicago mayor and former Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel as U.S. ambassador to Japan.

White House officials have previously declined to comment on the ambassadorship reports, noting "no one is final until they’re announced." A spokesperson for the White House did not immediately return FOX News' request for comment on the Axios report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.