Trump demands government treat anti-Israel agitators the same as 'J6 hostages'

Former President Trump railed against ongoing anti-Israel unrest plaguing college campuses and cities, saying the radicals should be treated by the government "the same way as they do the J6 hostages."

"It's Biden's backers that seem to be funding what's going on with the Palestinians. Probably not Palestinians, they're agitators — bad agitators, really bad. And I think our government ought to find out who they are, where they're from, and treat them the same way as they do the J6 hostages," Trump said outside the courtroom, referring to protesters who breached the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.

"You got to treat them the same way. These are agitators. They're really hurting our country. It's happening all over the country and cities."

The NYPD arrested more than two dozen protesters outside the Met Gala Monday evening as a protest devolved into chaos. It included agitators burning an American flag and vandalizing a historic World War I memorial. The protest follows mass demonstrations on college campuses since last month, with students and outside agitators establishing anti-Israel encampments and demanding their schools divest from Israel amid a war that has raged in the Middle East since Oct. 7.

"You saw what happened last night at the Metropolitan Museum. These are agitators. And in some of the colleges, I think it's about 20% student and 80% others. So, this is a big problem. And they better nip it in the bud. And it's a problem from the left, not from the right. This is a problem from the left."

The college protests are associated with groups tied to far-left organizations backed by dark money and liberal mega-donor George Soros , Fox News Digital previously reported. Namely, the National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) has had a large presence amid the protests on Columbia University’s campus, as well as on the campuses of UCLA, Tufts and the University of Texas at Austin.

Trump's comments Tuesday afternoon come after former pornography actor Stormy Daniels took the stand and went into detail about meeting Trump in 2006 during a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. The testimony included Daniels detailing allegedly sleeping with real estate mogul. Trump has repeatedly denied any affair with Daniels.

Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records in the case, which revolves around Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen , paying Daniels $130,000 to allegedly quiet her claims of the alleged extramarital sexual encounter. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege the Trump Organization reimbursed Cohen and fraudulently logged the payments as legal expenses. Prosecutors are working to prove that Trump falsified records with the intent to commit or conceal a second crime.

Daniels' testimony has been slammed by legal experts as unnecessary and "prejudicial" as her claims of an alleged affair with Trump have no bearing on the charges.

"The problem with what the judge has done here, is that this is an entirely unnecessary witness," Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley said Tuesday. "It is uncontested that there's an NDA. … What happened in their relationship, if there was one, is immaterial to how those payments were denoted by the Trump campaign. So, the court had the opportunity repeatedly to say, 'We're not going to take this courtroom through details of this relationship.'

"Prosecutors wanted to get salacious details out, and this is a form of punishment. They're trying to use a witness for punitive purposes, and, in my view, political purposes. And this is what happens. And it happened because the judge lost control of his courtroom."

Trump's legal team moved for a mistrial over the testimony, and the motion was denied by presiding Judge Juan Merchan. Trump sounded off on Truth Social that the prosecution team had "gone too far."

"THE PROSECUTION, WHICH HAS NO CASE, HAS GONE TOO FAR. MISTRIAL!" Trump posted Tuesday afternoon.

"This Witch Hunt is FALSE ANCIENT HISTORY that was fully adjudicated by the Voters in the 2016 Presidential Election. It only has to do with Election Interference, and trying to help Crooked Joe Biden get elected because he can’t do it by himself. It is a vicious attack by the Soros backed D.A., Alvin Bragg, in strict coordination with the D.O.J. and the White House, on Biden’s Political Opponent, ME. IT IS ILLEGAL, UNCONSTITUTIONAL, AND STRICTLY THIRD WORLD COUNTRY!"

Trump remarked after court wrapped that it was a "very big day, a very revealing day," adding the case is "totally falling apart." He did not specifically mention Daniels in the comments.