Biden cashes in on debate as his campaign touts fundraising record

CLEVELAND - Joe Biden’s campaign touted that it raised a record $3.8 million in fundraising during the 10 p.m. ET hour on Tuesday night as the former vice president and President Trump traded fire during an extremely combustible first of three presidential debates.

And the Biden campaign characterized Trump and “tired and angry” while Biden appeared “confidently smiling.”

FALL BRAWL: FIRST BIDEN-TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE FULL OF FIERY EXCHANGES

“There was one leader on stage tonight and one liar,” charged Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield.

“There was one president on the debate stage tonight and it was not the person who flew in on Air Force One,” Bedingfield emphasized as she spoke during a post-debate call with political reporters. “Joe Biden demonstrated the leadership and temperament that Americans around the country are looking for.”

Bedingfield charged that “President Trump was desperate and weak and angry. He’s losing the race and tonight he lost his temper. At one point even (debate moderator) Chris Wallace conceded that you could not follow Trump’s non-sensical ranting.”

Senior campaign adviser Symone Sanders argued that “Donald Trump tonight was angry, he was weak, he was erratic. It was chaos.”

PRESIDENT'S CAMPAIGN AND RNC DECLARE TRUMP THE DEBATE WINNER

Sanders also touted that Biden at multiple times during the debate spoke directly into the camera, talking to the tens of millions of viewers watching the debate on TV and online.

“He didn’t speak to Chris Wallace. He didn’t speak to President Trump. He spoke to the American people at home,” Sanders stressed.

The Biden campaign spotlighted that Biden’s message to Americans paid instant dividends.

“Joe Biden spoke directly to the American people tonight and they are responding. Tonight we broke the single hour record for a campaign on Act Blue (the pro-Democratic online fundraising site) and we broke our own hour record and raised $3.8 million between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.,” Bedingfield highlighted.

The Biden campaign also pointed to “an incredibly critical moment in this debate.”

“Once again Trump had multiple chances to say he disowned white supremacy. He was asked explicitly to do so and once again he openly refused,” Bedingfield emphasized.

And Bedingfield also committed that Biden would participate in the rest of the debates against President Trump.