Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden breaks silence on House speakership fight, urges Republicans to 'get their act together'

Biden comments on Kevin McCarthy failing to be elected as House speaker in 3 votes, as the House reconvenes Wednesday

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Biden speaks out on House speakership fight Video

Biden speaks out on House speakership fight

President weighs in as House Republicans battle over leadership

President Biden finally weighed in on the growing leadership crisis within the Republican Party, calling the situation "embarrassing."

Biden made the comments on Wednesday while speaking to the press on his way to a helicopter departing the White House.

"With regard to the fight over the speaker — that's not my problem," Biden said. "I just think that it is embarrassing the way it has taken so long and the way they are treating one another. And the rest of the world looking, looking at, you know, can we get our act together and what I focus on getting things done."

"This is not a good look" on the world stage, he said later. "It's not a good thing. It's the United States of America. And I hope they get their act together."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics