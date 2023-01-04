Biden breaks silence on House speakership fight, urges Republicans to 'get their act together'

President Biden finally weighed in on the growing leadership crisis within the Republican Party, calling the situation "embarrassing."

Biden made the comments on Wednesday while speaking to the press on his way to a helicopter departing the White House.

"With regard to the fight over the speaker — that's not my problem," Biden said. "I just think that it is embarrassing the way it has taken so long and the way they are treating one another. And the rest of the world looking, looking at, you know, can we get our act together and what I focus on getting things done."

"This is not a good look" on the world stage, he said later. "It's not a good thing. It's the United States of America. And I hope they get their act together."

