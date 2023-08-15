Biden breaks silence on Hawaii wildfires, approves disaster relief: 'Really tough stuff'
Biden and his wife plan to visit Hawaii 'as quickly as possible'
President Biden has authorized the federal government to deliver Hawaii "whatever it needs" for recovery efforts following devastating wildfires on Maui, he announced Tuesday.
Biden says he and First Lady Jill Biden plan to visit Hawaii as soon as possible, but he does not want his arrival to get in the way of recovery efforts.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.