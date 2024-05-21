McConnell-aligned group shreds Sen Brown’s ‘handouts for illegal immigrants’ in Ohio spot

FIRST ON FOX: Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown's position on illegal immigration has come under fire as a new multimillion-dollar ad went up in the state on Wednesday morning, hitting the vulnerable senator on the issue.

"Senator Sherrod Brown backed Biden, voting to spend tax dollars on illegal immigrants," the ad said. "Ohio families need cheaper gas and food, not handouts for illegal immigrants."

The new 30-second spot is from One Nation, a group tied to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Republican leadership, and is part of a $28.6 million statewide ad purchase for broadcast, cable, radio and digital.

The ad slams Brown for voting against measures throughout his tenure designed to prevent illegal immigrants from being granted access to taxpayer-funded benefits. "Brown even voted with Biden to give illegal immigrants Social Security benefits," it said, hearkening back to a 2007 vote to change an amendment that would prevent illegal immigrants from reaping any Social Security benefits from work they did illegally.

"Senator Sherrod Brown has spent his long career in the Senate backing policies that created the current crisis at our Southern border," One Nation CEO and President Steven Law said in a statement. "It’s no surprise our country is facing an immigration crisis when Senator Brown supports giving illegal immigrants so many benefits at the taxpayer’s expense."

The organization also pointed to a vote in 2013, and one as recent as 2021. One Nation specifically referenced Brown's vote in favor of President Biden's American Rescue Plan to provide COVID-19 relief funds. It was revealed in 2024, and reported first on Fox News Digital, that Democratic cities and states had earmarked at least $517 million for COVID-19 relief programs for "undocumented residents."

Matt Keyes, Brown campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "Ohioans know Sherrod gets things done for Ohio – from working with Republicans to pass a new law to keep fentanyl out of Ohio by cracking down on the drug cartels to taking on pharmaceutical companies to cap the cost of insulin to saving the pensions of over 100,000 Ohioans. The special interests are attacking Sherrod because they know he will always stand up to them to do what’s right for Ohio while Bernie Moreno only looks out for himself."

His campaign noted his support for a Democrat-backed border bill that was negotiated by designated bipartisan lawmakers. Republicans blocked the measure and are poised to do so again this week.

Brown's race is considered one of the most competitive match ups in the entire country going into the November elections, with non-partisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report rating it a "Toss Up."

He will face off against Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Bernie Moreno in the election.

One Nation's ad highlighting Brown's past votes with relation to illegal immigration comes as a new national Fox News Poll showed border security emerging as the top deal-breaking issue among Republicans, White men without college degrees, voters older than 65 years and rural voters.

Among all registered voters, 14% said border security and immigration was their deal-breaker issue, putting it in the top three most frequently cited. It was also in the top four most frequently cited deal-breakers among Democrats, Republicans and independents.

As President Biden faces poor approval ratings and significant challenges to re-election come November, Brown, among several other vulnerable Democrats, is predicted to make moves to distance himself from the president.

Paul Beck, a political science professor at the Ohio State University, previously told Fox News Digital, "Biden is unpopular here in Ohio, and to win Brown will have to poll considerably better than Biden will."

"He will not pay a penalty for supporting a Republican bill, and it may allow him to demonstrate his independence," he added.