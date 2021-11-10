Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden again claims Americans do not understand how supply chains work

The president put it in 'simple terms' for the unenlightened

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
How supply chain crisis may impact holidays Video

How supply chain crisis may impact holidays

Former chief economist for the U.S. International Trade Commission Peter Morici weighs in on ‘Fox News Live.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden Wednesday suggested once again that Americans do not understand how supply chains work.

Biden's comments came during a speech in Baltimore about his agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal, which he plans to sign into law on Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the recently passed $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at the Port of Baltimore on November 10, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the recently passed $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at the Port of Baltimore on November 10, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"You hear a lot about the supply chains in the news, but frankly, not a lot of people have a clear understanding, whether they have a Ph.D. or they didn't go to school, about how a supply chain works," Biden said.

BUTTIGIEG SAYS SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS ‘WILL CONTINUE INTO NEXT YEAR’

Biden put into "simple terms" how supply chains work. "In simple terms, supply chain is just the journey that a product takes to get to your doorstep," he said.

Biden insisted "it's easily understandable" why Americans would not comprehend how "incredibly complex" supply chains work. "As long as goods and materials are getting where they need to go on time, there's usually no need to worry about the supply chains," Biden said.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the recently passed $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at the Port of Baltimore on November 10, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the recently passed $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at the Port of Baltimore on November 10, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

This is not the first time Biden appeared to question Americans' intellectual abilities when it comes to the topic. While discussing the nation's ongoing supply chain crisis on Saturday, Biden asked whether Americans would "understand" what he was talking about.

"If we were all going out and having lunch together and I said, 'Let’s ask whoever's in the next table, no matter what restaurant we’re in, have them explain the supply chain to us.' Do you think they’d understand what we’re talking about?" Biden said at the time.

Shipping containers are seen at the container terminal of the port of Oakland, California, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Shipping containers are seen at the container terminal of the port of Oakland, California, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They're smart people," the president added, but he concluded the current crisis was a part of a "complicated world." Biden also said Saturday that he has yet to see a reporter outline "very well" how supply chains work.

Fox News did not receive an immediate response from the White House.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

More from Politics