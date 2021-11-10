Biden again claims Americans do not understand how supply chains work

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden Wednesday suggested once again that Americans do not understand how supply chains work.

Biden's comments came during a speech in Baltimore about his agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal, which he plans to sign into law on Monday.

"You hear a lot about the supply chains in the news, but frankly, not a lot of people have a clear understanding, whether they have a Ph.D. or they didn't go to school, about how a supply chain works," Biden said.

Biden put into "simple terms" how supply chains work. "In simple terms, supply chain is just the journey that a product takes to get to your doorstep," he said.

Biden insisted "it's easily understandable" why Americans would not comprehend how "incredibly complex" supply chains work. "As long as goods and materials are getting where they need to go on time, there's usually no need to worry about the supply chains," Biden said.

This is not the first time Biden appeared to question Americans' intellectual abilities when it comes to the topic. While discussing the nation's ongoing supply chain crisis on Saturday, Biden asked whether Americans would "understand" what he was talking about.

"If we were all going out and having lunch together and I said, 'Let’s ask whoever's in the next table, no matter what restaurant we’re in, have them explain the supply chain to us.' Do you think they’d understand what we’re talking about?" Biden said at the time.

"They're smart people," the president added, but he concluded the current crisis was a part of a "complicated world." Biden also said Saturday that he has yet to see a reporter outline "very well" how supply chains work.

Fox News did not receive an immediate response from the White House.