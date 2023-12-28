Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Biden administration to send Ukraine last batch of aid as US depletes available funds

The $250 million assistance will provide ammunition and defense weaponry

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
Senators delay holiday recess in hopes of reaching deal on border, Ukraine funding Video

Senators delay holiday recess in hopes of reaching deal on border, Ukraine funding

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the upper chamber's battle over funding for border security and aid to Ukraine. 

The Biden administration announced it will send $250 million to Ukraine to aid in its continued war against Russia that began in February 2022. 

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of State said the package would mark the final distribution of assistance to the Eastern European nation without lawmakers' approval. 

"A coalition of more than 50 countries continues to provide critical support for Ukraine’s forces," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. "It is imperative that Congress act swiftly, as soon as possible, to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future."

The administration has been pressing Congress to approve the multibillion-dollar national security supplemental package initially requested in October. However, Republican lawmakers have linked the $60 billion additional aid to Ukraine with changes in border security policies as a prerequisite for its passage.

SCHUMER AND MCCONNELL VOW TO TAKE ‘SWIFT ACTION’ ON SUPPLEMENTAL PACKAGE EARLY NEXT YEAR

President Biden Welcomes Ukrainian President Zelensky To The White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) walks with U.S. President Joe Biden down the colonnade to the Oval Office during a visit to the White House September 21, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Evan Vucci-Pool/Getty Images)

The package provides military equipment like air defense weapons, artillery ammo, anti-armor gear, and over 15 million rounds of ammunition.

"Once these funds are obligated, the Department will have exhausted the funding available to us for security assistance to Ukraine," Defense Department comptroller Mike McCord wrote in a letter, first obtained by Bloomberg News, to Congress's defense committees last week.

"It is essential that Congress act without delay on the Administration’s pending supplemental request," the letter read. "Doing so is in our clear national interest, and our assistance is vitally needed so Ukraine can continue its fight for freedom and to ensure Russia continues to fail in Ukraine."

LAWMAKERS UNLIKELY TO ADVANCE BORDER SECURITY, UKRAINE FUNDING LEGISLATION BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Kyrylo Budanov in Ukraine

Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukraine military intelligence chief, center, poses for a picture at undisclosed location in Ukraine on July 13.  (Press Service of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine/Reuters)

The federal government has sent upward of $100 billion to aid Ukraine since the Russian invasion started, with more than $46 billion earmarked for military assistance. 

The $250 million in aid is categorized under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to allocate or transfer defense resources, such as weapons, ammunition, or training, from existing U.S. military stocks to other nations without needing to seek congressional approval for each transfer.

According to the most recent Fox News Poll, a majority of 54% favors sending financial aid to Ukraine, down nine points since January when 63% backed it.  

The downward shift in support comes mainly from Republicans — just 35% favor continuing aid to Ukraine, down from 51% in January.

FOX NEWS POLL: SUPPORT FOR HELPING UKRAINE FADING

Smoke is seen rising into the sky following explosions caused by the Russian military in Novomykhailivka, Ukraine. (Ukraine Ministry of Defense)

Fox News' Victoria Balara contributed to this report. 

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

