Biden administration announces new COVID test requirement on travelers from China

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new COVID-19 testing policy for air travelers coming from China, just as the communist government is rolling back its strict COVID policies.

The new Centers for Disease Control (CDC) order affects any travelers coming from China, either directly or indirectly, as well as Hong Kong and Macau and requires them to obtain a negative COVID-19 test no more than two days before traveling to the U.S. The policy will go into effect on Jan. 5 in order to give airlines time to put the policy in place.

Federal health officials, in a call with reporters, said the policy came as China is rolling back its "zero COVID" policies and there is already significant increase in cases – as well as a lack of adequate and transparent sequencing data. Officials suspect there will be a lot of transmission very quickly due to a lack of immunity among people living in China.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.




