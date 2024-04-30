Expand / Collapse search
Drugs

Biden admin will move to reclassify marijuana as 'less dangerous drug' in historic shift: AP

It would still not legalize marijuana outright for recreational use

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
VP Harris holds marijuana policy roundtable with rapper Fat Joe Video

VP Harris holds marijuana policy roundtable with rapper Fat Joe

The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed their reaction to VP Kamala Harris holding a policy roundtable on marijuana sentencing reforms.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced on Tuesday that it will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, The Associated Press has learned.

The planned move by the Biden administration comes during an election year.

Marijuana plant

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift to generations of American drug policy that could have wide ripple-effects across the country. The DEA’s proposal still must be reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget.  (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

This proposal, if passed, would recognize the medical uses of cannabis and acknowledge it has less potential for abuse than some of the nation’s most dangerous drugs. 

However, it would not legalize marijuana outright for recreational use.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.

