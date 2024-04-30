Biden admin will move to reclassify marijuana as 'less dangerous drug' in historic shift: AP

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced on Tuesday that it will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, The Associated Press has learned.

The planned move by the Biden administration comes during an election year.

This proposal, if passed, would recognize the medical uses of cannabis and acknowledge it has less potential for abuse than some of the nation’s most dangerous drugs.

However, it would not legalize marijuana outright for recreational use.

