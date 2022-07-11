Biden will face 2024 opposition from far-left group, citing “his job performance as president”

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A progressive group flips the script on President Joe Biden, expecting "many allied groups and notable individuals" to join them in launching a campaign against the president's anticipated 2024 reelection bid.

RootsAction told Fox News Digital Monday of its plans for a '#DontRunJoe’ campaign that is set to launch on November 9, 2022, the day following midterm elections.

"We object to Biden running in 2024 because of his job performance as president," RootsAction confounder Jeff Cohen told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement.

The organization's objective is to hinder the president's campaign if he decides to run in 2024, assuring he is not nominated as the Democrat candidate who will battle the GOP in the next presidential election.

Cohen also told Fox News Digital that, "Democrats would do better in this year's midterms if the public knew Biden would not be heading the ticket in 2024. We believe that would shift voters' attention away from Biden to the extremism of Republicans, on everything from abortion rights to voting rights to climate-change denial."

The progressive organization said the only way they wouldn't proceed with the campaign would be if Biden announced he would not be seeking reelection, prior to their scheduled launch date.

In a press release Monday, RootsAction expressed that the organization believes, "Joe Biden should not seek it [reelection]. If he does, he will have a fight on his hands." Their decision comes after saying they felt the Biden administration has not done enough in tackling issues such as the climate, voting rights, and student debt.

They plan to spend approximately six figures on the campaign that seeks to oust the president. It is unknown at this point who they intend to endorse as his replacement.

A new NYT/Sienna College poll revealed that 64% of Democrats don't want Biden representing their party in the next election.

It appears that soaring inflation and a plummeting economy have caused far leftists to fear Biden's participation in the coming presidential election.

Joe Biden, who holds the title for being the oldest president in history, has raised concern from voters who don't believe he will be fit to rerun in 2024. He will be 81 during the next presidential election cycle.

Biden's approval rating has remained low for several months. It is unknown if he will be able to recover before progressive and Democrat groups find a new candidate to endorse for 2024, especially now that he is battling his own party.