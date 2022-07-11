Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Compagno on 'Outnumbered': Why is liberal media just now questioning Biden's age?

New York Times warned Biden's age is becoming an 'uncomfortable issue' for Democrats

Fox News Staff
'Outnumbered' co-host Emily Compagno weighs in after the New York Times suggested President Biden's age has become an 'uncomfortable issue' for Democrats.

‘Outnumbered’ co-host Emily Compagno questioned why the New York Times chose to address President Biden's advanced age and mental acuity 18 months into his presidency. She suggested Monday that other Democrats who are reportedly considering a 2024 presidential bid may benefit from the mainstream media's new questions about Biden's fitness for a second term. 

BIDEN WHITE HOUSE AVOIDS OVAL OFFICE FOR PRESS EVENTS IN PART BECAUSE IT HAS NO TELEPROMPTER: REPORT

EMILY COMPAGNO: I think the question, frankly, isn't whether he has or can sustain that mental acuity, the mental capacity, because frankly, I think we all know the answer to that. And yes, it has nothing to do with his age. I think the question is why is the mainstream media is now releasing this onslaught of articles and points about this now? Why now? Why is there such a surge? Who does it benefit? And now reports are that there are sharks circling the chum. Citing Representative Ro Khanna and Governor Pritzker, who have gone to New Hampshire all of a sudden. Of course, the vice president. … And so the question is always, who is being benefited by these stories right now that are all of a sudden taking A1 space? 

