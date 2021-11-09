Betsy DeVos to publish ‘Hostages to the Cause,’ a book on ‘misguided failures’ of US education system

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is publishing a book next summer tackling the "misguided failures" of the U.S. education system, from the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020 to the critical race theory fight of today, her publisher announced Wednesday.

Center Street, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, will publish DeVos’ book, titled "Hostages to the Cause: The Fight for Education and the Future of the American Child" on June 21, 2022.

BETSY DEVOS: YOUNGKIN WIN WILL FURTHER FUEL THE 'PARENTS GROUNDSWELL' FOR EDUCATION FREEDOM

The book chronicles DeVos’ fight for "groundbreaking reforms to American education after being relentlessly vilified by the teachers’ unions, media and Democrats," Center Street said in a press release exclusively shared with Fox News.

"She recounts her decades-long battles to put students first, hits back at ‘woke’ curricula and policies in our schools and describes why the fight for the future of the American child is so vital and important to the future of the country," the release stated.

The publisher said DeVos, who served as education secretary under former President Trump from 2017 to 2021, also "candidly shares" in the book her experiences working within the Trump administration.

"The frontline venue in the fight for the future of this country is America’s schools," DeVos said in a statement. "The leftists have taken over in spectacularly awful fashion and our students are paying the price. From school lockdowns and learning loss to CRT and the 1619 Project, every family got a front row seat to the misguided failures of our education system during the past 18 months."

"It doesn’t have to be this way," she continued. "If we empower students and families to find the best educational fit for them, their lives will improve, as will the trajectory of our great nation. I’m excited to share my experiences and ideas on how we get that done."

DeVos, who had been involved in the school choice movement for decades before becoming education secretary, recently told Fox News that the nationwide movement against critical race theory (CRT) has skyrocketed in recent months.

"I’ve been involved in the parental empowerment, school choice movement for 35 years," she noted. "This last year and a half, the momentum has built in ways that nobody could have predicted pre-pandemic."

The book is expected to dive into the CRT battle and deliver "blunt insights" about the "crisis" in American education due to political correctness.

"Betsy DeVos has been a leading conservative in the battle over the future of education for decades— long before her tenure as Secretary of Education. This is not just another book about the last administration," Center Street Editorial Director Alex Pappas said in a statement. "Betsy has written a powerful, forward-looking book that offers solutions to the most pressing issues in America’s schools. Center Street is proud to publish this important and timely book."

Fox News' Tyler O'Neil contributed to this report.