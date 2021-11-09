Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

Betsy DeVos to publish ‘Hostages to the Cause,’ a book on ‘misguided failures’ of US education system

DeVos 'candidly shares' her experiences working in the Trump administration in the book

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
Betsy DeVos encourages parents to speak up on critical race theory Video

Betsy DeVos encourages parents to speak up on critical race theory

Former education secretary says parents should not be intimidated to speak back against critical race theory in schools

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is publishing a book next summer tackling the "misguided failures" of the U.S. education system, from the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020 to the critical race theory fight of today, her publisher announced Wednesday. 

Center Street, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, will publish DeVos’ book, titled "Hostages to the Cause: The Fight for Education and the Future of the American Child" on June 21, 2022.

BETSY DEVOS: YOUNGKIN WIN WILL FURTHER FUEL THE 'PARENTS GROUNDSWELL' FOR EDUCATION FREEDOM

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos listens during a visit to Florida Virtual School in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos listens during a visit to Florida Virtual School in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The book chronicles DeVos’ fight for "groundbreaking reforms to American education after being relentlessly vilified by the teachers’ unions, media and Democrats," Center Street said in a press release exclusively shared with Fox News.

"She recounts her decades-long battles to put students first, hits back at ‘woke’ curricula and policies in our schools and describes why the fight for the future of the American child is so vital and important to the future of the country," the release stated. 

The publisher said DeVos, who served as education secretary under former President Trump from 2017 to 2021, also "candidly shares" in the book her experiences working within the Trump administration.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos arrives to pay her respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 24, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) 

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos arrives to pay her respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 24, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) 

"The frontline venue in the fight for the future of this country is America’s schools," DeVos said in a statement. "The leftists have taken over in spectacularly awful fashion and our students are paying the price. From school lockdowns and learning loss to CRT and the 1619 Project, every family got a front row seat to the misguided failures of our education system during the past 18 months." 

BETSY DEVOS: YOUNGKIN WIN WILL FURTHER FUEL THE 'PARENT GROUNDSWELL' FOR EDUCATION FREEDOM

"It doesn’t have to be this way," she continued. "If we empower students and families to find the best educational fit for them, their lives will improve, as will the trajectory of our great nation. I’m excited to share my experiences and ideas on how we get that done."

DeVos, who had been involved in the school choice movement for decades before becoming education secretary, recently told Fox News that the nationwide movement against critical race theory (CRT) has skyrocketed in recent months.

Parents and community members attend a Loudoun County School Board meeting, just 40 minutes from Fairfax, Virginia.

Parents and community members attend a Loudoun County School Board meeting, just 40 minutes from Fairfax, Virginia. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

"I’ve been involved in the parental empowerment, school choice movement for 35 years," she noted. "This last year and a half, the momentum has built in ways that nobody could have predicted pre-pandemic."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The book is expected to dive into the CRT battle and deliver "blunt insights" about the "crisis" in American education due to political correctness. 

"Betsy DeVos has been a leading conservative in the battle over the future of education for decades— long before her tenure as Secretary of Education. This is not just another book about the last administration," Center Street Editorial Director Alex Pappas said in a statement. "Betsy has written a powerful, forward-looking book that offers solutions to the most pressing issues in America’s schools. Center Street is proud to publish this important and timely book."

Fox News' Tyler O'Neil contributed to this report.

More from Politics