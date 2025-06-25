Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Bernie Moreno wants Senate to call for Nobel Peace Prize to go to Trump

'Obama won the Nobel, then he killed hundreds of civilians and did nothing to stop Forever Wars,' Moreno claimed

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
If the Nobel Peace Prize still means anything, Trump deserves it, Katie Pavlich says Video

If the Nobel Peace Prize still means anything, Trump deserves it, Katie Pavlich says

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich analyzes the U.S. striking Iran's nuclear sites on 'Hannity.'

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, wants President Donald Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

The lawmaker is introducing a resolution Wednesday that declares the U.S. Senate "calls on the Norwegian Nobel Committee to award President Donald John Trump the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize," "urges all peace-loving nations to join in that call" and "expresses its deepest appreciation to President Trump for bringing an end both to the nuclear program of Iran and hostilities related thereto in only 12 days."

President Barack Obama was awarded the prize in 2009, less than one year after taking office.

TRUMP NOMINATED FOR NOBEL PEACE PRIZE OVER IRAN-ISRAEL CEASEFIRE DEAL

Left: Bernie Moreno; Right: President Donald Trump

Sen. Bernie Moreno and President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

"Obama won the Nobel, then he killed hundreds of civilians and did nothing to stop Forever Wars," Moreno declared in a post on X. "Now President Trump did what neocons said couldn’t be done—destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities & securing a ceasefire. It’s time to formally nominate him."

Rep. Earl "Buddy" Carter, R-Ga., who is running for U.S. Senate, also nominated Trump for the award this week.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES HISTORIC IRAN AND ISRAEL CEASEFIRE AGREEMENT TO END ‘12 DAY WAR’

Iran strike ‘worthy’ of Nobel Prize if successful: Former Democratic counsel Video

In a nomination letter, the congressman said he was nominating Trump "in recognition of his extraordinary and historic role in brokering an end to the armed conflict between Israel and Iran and preventing the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet."

TRUMP SAYS IRAN WON'T BE BUILDING BOMBS ‘FOR A VERY LONG TIME’

'Common Sense': What will they shout at Trump's Nobel Prize ceremony? Video

"His leadership at this moment exemplifies the very ideals that the Nobel Peace Prize seeks to recognize: the pursuit of peace, the prevention of war, and the advancement of international harmony," Carter's letter declared.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

