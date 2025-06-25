Bernie Moreno wants Senate to call for Nobel Peace Prize to go to Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, wants President Donald Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

The lawmaker is introducing a resolution Wednesday that declares the U.S. Senate "calls on the Norwegian Nobel Committee to award President Donald John Trump the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize," "urges all peace-loving nations to join in that call" and "expresses its deepest appreciation to President Trump for bringing an end both to the nuclear program of Iran and hostilities related thereto in only 12 days."

President Barack Obama was awarded the prize in 2009, less than one year after taking office.

"Obama won the Nobel, then he killed hundreds of civilians and did nothing to stop Forever Wars," Moreno declared in a post on X. "Now President Trump did what neocons said couldn’t be done—destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities & securing a ceasefire. It’s time to formally nominate him."

Rep. Earl "Buddy" Carter, R-Ga., who is running for U.S. Senate, also nominated Trump for the award this week.

In a nomination letter, the congressman said he was nominating Trump "in recognition of his extraordinary and historic role in brokering an end to the armed conflict between Israel and Iran and preventing the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet."

"His leadership at this moment exemplifies the very ideals that the Nobel Peace Prize seeks to recognize: the pursuit of peace, the prevention of war, and the advancement of international harmony," Carter's letter declared.

