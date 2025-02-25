'Back in the driver's seat': Parents offered new guide to Trump's executive orders and how they affect kids

FIRST ON FOX: President Donald Trump has issued 73 executive orders since his return to the Oval Office in January, including at least six that directly affect parents and their children, according to a parental rights group that released a parent's guide to navigating the executive orders.

"President Trump's Executive Orders have put parents back in the driver’s seat," American Parents Coalition’s Executive Director Alleigh Marré told Fox News Digital. "From rolling back President Biden’s radical changes to Title IX that required schools to let boys play in girls sports, to protecting kids from harmful gender interventions, parents are already better positioned to make decisions regarding the well-being of their children than they were just a month ago."

The coalition released a "lookout" parental notification system Wednesday that detailed six different executive orders that "enable parents to choose what is best for their children and to better protect kids."

The lookout works as a guide to parents navigating the executive orders, including offering tips on how parents can keep up with the breakneck pace of the Trump administration’s executive orders, and working their way through Congress and at the state level.

The American Parents Coalition was established in 2024 to advocate for public policy favorable toward parental rights.

"In this Lookout, American Parents Coalition seeks to keep parents informed and provide tips to stay in the loop about future changes made by the Trump Administration, Congress, and state legislatures," Marré added in comment to Fox Digital.

The parental notification system focused on six Trump executive orders, providing an explainer for each and what the order actually means for parents.

The six orders include: Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports; Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling; Expanding Educational Freedom and Opportunity for Families; Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation; Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal; Ending the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

For the executive order protecting children from chemical mutilation, for example, the coalition explained that it "ensures parents, not activists, make medical decisions for their children and protects children from irreversible procedures until they reach adulthood."

"Although there is more work to be done at the state level, parents can now feel reassured that schools, healthcare providers, and government programs will not bypass them in pushing gender transition interventions on their children," the lookout report continues.

Trump’s bevy of executive orders related to transgender issues and children were long previewed on the campaign trail, as the then-candidate vowed that he would ban biological males from women’s sports and ban gender surgery procedures for children.

"On Day One, I will revoke Joe Biden’s cruel policies on so-called ‘gender affirming care’ — ridiculous — a process that includes giving kids puberty blockers, mutating their physical appearance, and ultimately performing surgery on minor children. Can you believe this?" Trump said in a campaign video in 2023 of his plan to "protect children from left-wing gender insanity."

Outside of executive orders that directly address children and parents, Trump also signed an executive order that ends the weaponization of the federal government, including preventing agencies from targeting people based on their political beliefs.

"Parents can advocate for their children’s education and rights without fear of government retaliation for speaking out," the lookout explained of how the order impacts parents. "Some parents critical of far-Left educational policies such as teaching (critical race theory), transgender bathrooms and sport policies have been ridiculed and even investigated by the FBI. This order is a win for free speech and puts parents into the driver’s seat of their children’s lives."